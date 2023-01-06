Watts goes D1

LANCASTER — Five years ago, volleyball wasn’t even a sport on Jaydin Watts’ radar.
Now, she’s called “D1 Jaydin” in girls volleyball games at Paraclete High School.
Watts made that title permanent when she signed to play NCAA Division 1 women’s volleyball at Idaho State in a ceremony on Dec. 1 in the Paraclete library.
Watts said it was an easy decision to make when choosing Idaho State. The head coach, Sean Carter, is a former assistant coach at The Master’s University in Santa Clarita. He is friends with Watts’ club coach, Walt Ker, at the Legacy Volleyball Club, also in Santa Clarita.
“The coach is actually friends with my club coach and his son,” Watts said. “So, it was super easy, super comfortable. He has the same teaching style, so I really liked that.”
She said her decision was sealed with her visit to the campus, in particular the dorms.
“My final yes was definitely the dorms. … They’re just like mini apartments and I loved it,” Watts said.
The high school senior didn’t always play volleyball. She started out in gymnastics at the age of 5½, competing at Genesis Gymnastics in Lancaster.
When she was 13, however, she grew out of gymnastics — literally. At 5 feet, 8 inches, she was too tall to compete in events like uneven bars.
When she was in the eighth grade at Hillview Middle School, the girls volleyball coach encouraged her to join the team with her exceptional height.
“The coach at Hillview was like, ‘I really want you to try it out. I think you’d be really good,’” Watts said. “So, I tried it out and the first game I had, I didn’t understand the rules, so I definitely messed up. I was like, ‘What the heck is going on?’ So, he had to explain them to me in the middle of the game.”
The middle blocker — who is now 5’11” — has grown leaps and bounds in the sport. She was named the Camino Real League Player of the Year in the fall. And she has a full ride to a Division 1 college.
Watts said when Carter offered her a full ride scholarship, he used “fancy words” and she didn’t really understand what he was saying. Her mom, Angie, asked her why she wasn’t more excited and she explained she didn’t understand.
“Once I found out that I had a full ride, I was like, ‘Wow,’” Watts said.
When she started playing volleyball five years ago, this wasn’t even a thought.
“Not at all,” Watts said. “I did not think (I would get a scholarship).”
Playing club volleyball changed that and then Watts decided she would only go to college if she received an athletic scholarship.
She plans on studying nursing to become a labor and delivery nurse.
“I love babies and I just think the art of it all is just really nice,” she said.
Watts credits her growth in the sport to her coaches, especially Ker in the past year.
“Definitely in the last year with my last coach, Walt,” she said. “He taught me a lot about volleyball and I’m very thankful for that.”
During her ceremony, she also thanked Paraclete coach Kristen Shields.
“Thank you coach, for pushing me and allowing me to step in front of you sometimes and just make calls if I needed to,” Watts said.
Her gymnastics coach, Daniel Fuentes, also had a big influence on her.
“He’s the one who taught me that I learn best from hard coaching and I’m very thankful for that,” Watts said. “He’s always been on my back and helping me and just loving me. I’m very thankful for him.”
And, of course, Watts is thankful for her family — mom Angie, dad Marcus, brothers Marcus Jr., Marcus and Marcus Elijah and her sister Raylin Watts-Roberts — for always supporting her, as well as her teammates and her boyfriend, Devon Marshall.
“(I want to thank) my mom and my dad, of course, and my family, my boyfriend and my teammates,” she said.
Watts is excited to start her college career this fall.
“I’m excited,” she said. “I’ve talked to some of my (future) teammates who also committed to the school and they’re super nice.”
