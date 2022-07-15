Watermelon relays close summer workouts

PALMDALE — The end of summer workouts means watermelon relays for the Highland High School football team.
It’s something fun coach Richard Lear and his staff have done since their time at Eastside High School.
The varsity football squad was split up into three teams, with two of the newly named team captains leading each one.
Brandon Johnson and Mordecai Hines led one team, Kaleb Alexander and Simeon Smith headed another and Aydehn Kingsberry and Joshua Jackson led the final team.
The relays saw each player go through an obstacle course. It started with the players spinning 15 times around with their heads on top of a baseball bat. That made for some comical starts through some footwork drills, with some players leaning to one side or falling down, while holding their watermelon.
They then had to run around a tire, drag a tackling dummy around two cones, go over a jump, do shuffles and figure 8s before getting to put down their watermelons and try to throw footballs through a tire before running all the way back to tag their next team member.
“Watermelon relays are always fun,” Johnson said. “I think this is my second year. … It’s always fun to bond with the team especially before fall camp starts.”
It was a race to the finish at the end with all of the team members running with their final contestants.
Alexander and Smith’s team came out on top, giving them first access to the food at the barbecue that followed. The second place team ate second and had to do pushups, while the third place team ate last and was on cleanup duty.
The Bulldogs have a 7-on-7 passing tournament on Saturday at Marina High School before taking a summer break.
The varsity team will receive its gear on July 27 and start fall camp on July 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.