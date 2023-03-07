P12 Washington St UCLA Basketball

Associated Press

Washington State celebrates defeating UCLA, 65-61, in the championship game of the Pac-12 women’s tournament, Sunday, in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS — Washington State capped off one of the most improbable runs in Pac-12 Tournament history by winning the school’s first title.

Charlisse Leger-Walker scored 23 points and Bella Murekatete added 21 as the seventh-seeded Cougars earned a trip to the NCAA Tournament by beating No. 19 UCLA 65-61 in the championship game Sunday.

