Washington has pulled out of the Pac-12 football championship game due to COVID-19 issues in the Huskies program, and Oregon will now play No. 13 USC for the conference title on Friday instead.
Washington (3-1) announced Monday it is withdrawing from the championship game after determining the Huskies did not have at least 53 scholarship players available and did not meet the minimum number of scholarship athletes at specific positions.
Washington had to cancel its game last weekend against Oregon (3-2) that would have determined the Pac-12 North champion due to COVID-19 cases in the program that caused the Huskies to pause practice in the middle of the week.
Washington team physician Dr. Kim Harmon said the program has continued to see positive cases over the past several days.
“This increase in cases, combined with issues with a key position group, doesn’t allow for a path forward for us this week,” Harmon said in a statement.
Washington was named Pac-12 North champ by virtue of having a better winning percentage than Oregon.
Florida’s Johnson ‘following simple commands’ after collapse
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida forward Keyontae Johnson was “following simple commands” Monday after being transferred from Tallahassee Memorial to UF Health in Gainesville, the school said.
Officials added that Johnson is undergoing further tests and remains in critical but stable condition two days after he collapsed on the court during a game at Florida State. Johnson was moved to Gainesville with his mother by his side via helicopter.
Gators coach Mike White and head athletic trainer Dave Werner, who stayed in Tallahassee for two nights, returned to Gainesville on the school’s jet with other family members Monday.
USA Today quoted Johnson’s grandfather, Larry DeJarnett, as saying the player had been in a medically induced coma.
The Southeastern Conference’s preseason player of the year crumpled to the floor and received emergency medical attention. He was moved to a stretcher and carried to a waiting ambulance as teammates, coaches, staff, fans and others watched in disbelief Saturday.
ESPN declined to show any footage of the incident. According to witnesses, Johnson was standing and suddenly fell forward and landed on his face. His eyes were open and he had blood on his face and neck, according to photos obtained by The Gainesville Sun.
The Gators announced that Johnson was in critical but stable condition less than an hour after his ordeal. The American Hospital Association defines patients in critical but stable condition as having “vital signs that are unstable and not within normal limits. Patient may be unconscious. Indicators are unfavorable.”
Florida sent one of its jets to Norfolk, Virginia, to get Johnson’s parents Saturday and take them to Tallahassee to be with their son.
NCAA to play women’s NCAA Tournament at 1 site, eyes Texas
The NCAA plans to stage the entire women’s basketball tournament in one geographic area and San Antonio is the likely host site.
The move, announced Monday, was made to help mitigate the risks of COVID-19 and matches that of the men’s tournament, which the NCAA said last month will be played in a single area — most likely Indianapolis.
The women’s Final Four in 2021 was already set for San Antonio and the NCAA has begun preliminary talks with the Texas city to hold the entire 64-team tournament in the area.
Stanford women stay No. 1 in AP Top 25; top 11 unchanged
Stanford remained atop The Associated Press women’s basketball poll released Monday and picked up first-place votes, too.
Coach Tara VanDerveer matched Pat Summitt’s all-time win total of 1,098 with a victory on Sunday night over California that kept Stanford unbeaten. She can move break the record Tuesday when her team faces Pacific.
“I just would like to say to everybody, basketball was invented as, always has been and always will be a great team sport,” she said. “Yes, this might be a record that has Tara VanDerveer’s name next to it but it is about the athletic directors that hired me, gave me a chance, whether it’s been at Ohio State, Idaho or Stanford. It’s been about great, great, great assistant coaches that have worked extremely hard for our program and it’s about having great players. My dad, who passed away over 20 years now, said ‘You don’t win the Kentucky Derby on donkeys.’”
It was the second consecutive week that the Cardinal were the top team in the poll. Stanford received 26 of the 30 first-place votes from a national media panel. Louisville, UConn, N.C. State and South Carolina followed Stanford as the first five remained unchanged in their position.
The Cardinal picked up two first-place votes, including one from Connecticut. The Huskies finally got their season started after being on pause for two weeks because of the virus. UConn routed UMass-Lowell on Saturday.
Arizona remained in sixth place with Oregon moving into a tie with Baylor for seventh. The Ducks routed rival Oregon State, which lost both its games this week to fall six spots to No. 21. Kentucky was ninth and Texas A&M 10th.
Gonzaga, Baylor remain atop AP Top 25; Missouri, Clemson in
Gonzaga and Baylor sit atop an unchanged top tier of The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, while West Virginia and Tennessee have cracked the top 10.
The top five teams remained in place in Monday’s latest Top 25, with Mark Few’s Bulldogs claiming 54 of 62 first-place votes to remain firmly in place at No. 1 for the fourth straight poll to start the season.
The second-ranked Bears claimed seven first-place votes. Third-ranked Iowa received the remaining one to finish ahead of No. 4 Michigan State and No. 5 Kansas. Houston, Villanova, West Virginia, Creighton and Tennessee rounded out the top 10.
Missouri cracked the poll at No. 16 after beating then-No. 6 Illinois on Saturday, securing the program’s AP ranking since midway through the 2013-14 season. No. 24 Clemson and No. 25 Michigan were the week’s other new additions.
Illinois and Duke had the two most notable slides. The No. 13 Illini dropped seven spots, while the No. 21 Blue Devils took the longest tumble by falling 11 spots after losing at home to Illinois.
Magic to allow up to 4,000 fans at home games
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic said Monday that they plan to have 4,000 fans in seats for regular season games, with strict adherence to social distancing and other health protocols.
The team will build up to that 4,000 figure, with no fans other than family members of the Magic organization permitted for the preseason and then smaller crowds for the first five regular season home contests.
“The health and safety of everyone connected to our game will be top priority,” Magic CEO Alex Martins said. “Our goal is to make everyone feel comfortable that extensive safety precautions have been taken for the return to Amway Center.”
For now, the 4,000 attendance maximum is the largest known figure in the NBA to start the season — which opens Dec. 22. Many teams have said they will start the season with no fans; others are capping at figures like 300 in Cleveland and 1,500 in Utah.
Face coverings will be mandatory inside Orlando’s Amway Center, fans will have to complete a pre-arrival symptom and exposure survey, and those in proximity to the court will have to undergo testing.
The Magic are also not allowing bags into the building, except in very specific circumstances.
The team said “deep and constant cleaning” will occur in high-traffic areas as well. Hand sanitizer stations have been added throughout the arena, air filters have been upgraded and ultraviolet lighting has been added to some areas like escalators to attack bacteria.
The Magic will also be transitioning to a cashless environment inside the arena, to further limit the potential of exposure and contamination.
Red Sox sign slugging OF Renfroe to $3.1M, 1-year deal
BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox have signed outfielder Hunter Renfroe to a one-year deal for $3.1 million.
A first-round pick by the Padres in 2013, Renfroe batted .228 with 97 home runs and 226 RBIs over five seasons with San Diego and Tampa Bay. He hit 25 or more homers in three straight seasons for the Padres before struggling with the Rays in the pandemic-shortened season this year, batting .156 with eight homers and 22 RBIs in 42 games.
Renfroe homered twice in the postseason, including a drive in the World Series, and drove in seven runs. He went 4 for 23 (.174) and struck out 11 times.
In three games at Fenway Park over his career, he is 4 for 11 with two homers runs and five RBIs.
Renfroe turns 29 next month. He can make up to $500,000 in performance bonuses based on plate appearances, topping at 500.
23XI Racing fully funded for debut season with Bubba Wallace
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — 23XI Racing announced a full slate of sponsorship Monday to back the new NASCAR team owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin.
DoorDash, McDonald’s, Columbia Sportswear, Dr Pepper and Root Insurance were all named “founding partners” for the No. 23 Toyota Camry that Bubba Wallace will drive next season. All but Dr Pepper had existing relationships with Wallace and many signed since this summer, when he took a national role in social justice issues.
Wallace is the only Black full-time driver at NASCAR’s top level and in June successfully called for the series to ban the display of Confederate flags at race tracks. His activism drew a significant amount of personal services agreements with companies — funding that gave him a treasure chest estimated at least $18 million in sponsorship for his racing endeavors.
The deals were bundled together and moved with Wallace to 23XI, the team being launched in February by the NBA icon Jordan and Hamlin, a three-time Daytona 500 winner.
Hamlin said Monday that inventory at 23XI Racing is full for the 38-race season that begins at Daytona International Speedway.
“I wish Daytona was tomorrow. We’re heading in the right direction and we’ll be ready when we get to Daytona,” Wallace said. “This is an opportunity of a lifetime for me and there’s no more excuses. We want to go out and win and I know we’ll have everything we need each week to make that happen.”
Wallace spent the last three seasons driving the iconic No. 43 for Richard Petty Motorsports, a team that struggled to compete at the highest levels because of sponsorship woes. As Wallace’s profile expanded, he was able to raise funds that were tied to him and able to move with him.
He opted to join Hamlin’s new effort, a team partnered with Joe Gibbs Racing and fronted by Jordan. Hamlin and Jordan have been friends for at least decade, dating to when Hamlin bought courtside seats for the Jordan-owned Charlotte Hornets.
Hamlin said Wallace’s windfall did not impact his decision with Jordan to start a NASCAR team. But the funding certainly has aided in building the organization that was only formally announced in September.
“This is from the ground-up. I’m literally looking at catalogs figuring out what the team is going to wear, the polos, the shirts, everything,” Hamlin said. “There are decisions for everything. We’re making huge strides right now and certainly (the sponsorship) does make the job easier.”
Vanderbilt’s season finale at Georgia canceled
Vanderbilt’s season finale at No. 10 Georgia has been canceled with the Commodores falling below both the number of scholarship players available and position requirements.
The game has been declared a no contest.
Vanderbilt originally was scheduled to play in Athens on Dec. 5 only to have that game postponed the day before because the Commodores couldn’t meet minimum roster requirements. Vanderbilt played, and lost, to in-state rival Tennessee 42-17 on Saturday despite having only 49 scholarship players available. Interim coach Todd Fitch had hoped to get some players back this week, but COVID-19 issues, contact tracing and opt-outs left Vanderbilt thin.
The Commodores conclude this SEC-only season at 0-9, the first winless season in program history.
Broncos kicker McManus goes on COVID-19 list
Broncos kicker Brandon McManus says he’s going on the reserve/COVID-19 list because he’s been in close contact with someone outside the team facility who has the novel coronavirus.
McManus will self-isolate at a hotel and says he hopes to play Saturday against the Buffalo Bills. He’ll have to test negative five days in a row.
If not, the Broncos have Taylor Russolino, the emergency kicker they signed to their practice squad the day after they were forced to play the Saints without any of their four quarterbacks because of COVID-19.
Russollino was 9 of 10 on field goal attempts with the XFL St. Louis BattleHawks earlier this year with a long of 58 yards.
South Carolina men's basketball postponed home opener
South Carolina men’s basketball has postponed its home game with No. 24 Clemson on Saturday night due to continuing COVID-19 issues.
The school had paused basketball activities last Tuesday and canceled its home game with Wofford scheduled for last Thursday. At the time, Gamecocks coach Frank Martin had hoped his team could resume practices on Dec. 17 and play the rivalry game with Clemson.
South Carolina held open rescheduling the annual contest with the Tigers. South Carolina’s next scheduled game is at home against South Carolina State on Dec. 23.
English Premier League has six people test positive for Coronavirus
The latest English Premier League tests revealed six new positive tests for COVID-19.
A total of 1,549 players and club staff were tested from Dec. 7-13. The six unnamed people who tested positive will self-isolate for 10 days.
The latest figure was the lowest recorded in the league since the start of November. In the previous round of tests, there were 14 positives.
The EPL does not reveal names or clubs.
Wake Forest men's basketball plans comeback from COVID-19
Wake Forest says it plans to begin holding men’s basketball practices on Sunday after a pause due to COVID-19 issues.
The school announced a schedule Monday for returning to team activities. After returning to practice, the Demon Deacons would be scheduled to play Syracuse on Dec. 30. They haven’t played since beating Longwood on Nov. 27. Four straight games have been canceled or postponed, including Wednesday’s originally scheduled opener for Atlantic Coast Conference play against No. 17 Virginia and next week’s scheduled home game with VMI.
In a statement, coach Steve Forbes said the plan allows for most players to return to practice this weekend, depending on their ability to clear all required protocols.
“No one will step on the court until our medical team says they are cleared to do so,” Forbes said.
Wisconsin, Louisville reschedule men's basketball matchup
No. 12 Wisconsin and No. 23 Louisville have rescheduled their Big Ten/ACC Challenge men’s basketball matchup.
The two teams will face off Saturday at noon at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin.
Wisconsin initially was supposed to host Louisville on Dec. 9, but that game got postponed after Louisville announced it was pausing team-related activities due to a positive COVID-19 test and contact tracing measures within its program.
This will be only the second time that Wisconsin and Louisville have faced off in men’s basketball. Louisville won 70-53 at home in 1978.
AAC championship game will have limit of 1,500 fans
Attendance at Cincinnati’s Nippert Stadium will be limited to 1,500 for the American Athletic Conference championship game on Saturday between the No. 6 Bearcats and No. 20 Tulsa.
The university said it applied for a variance with the state of Ohio to increase the capacity for the game, but it was denied amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in the state.
The number will include family and friends of players and staff, bands and spirit squads, as well as a limited number of students and other guests. Tickets are being offered to students for $10.
Michigan football comes out hard in practice Sunday after being kept off the field by virus
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh says his team had a lot of “energy and enthusiasm” when it was cleared to practice for the first time since a COVID-19 outbreak broke out within the program.
Harbaugh says the Wolverines practiced on Sunday and would again on Monday before taking a break for final exams on Tuesday.
He says practice will continue later in the week to prepare to play at No. 18 Iowa on Saturday night. Harbaugh declines to say how many players will be unavailable to compete against the Hawkeyes, citing privacy.
Michigan’s previous two games were canceled due to 16 people within the program testing positive for the coronavirus, according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the school was not releasing details of the outbreak.
Buffalo men's basketball coach in self-quarantine
Buffalo men’s basketball coach Jim Whitesell will self-quarantine for 14 days after being in close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19.
Whitesell says he has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, but is taking leave from the Mid-American Conference team to follow local health protocols. The school issued the coach’s announcement on Monday, after Whitesell coached the Bulls from the stands rather than the bench in a home-opening 81-64 win over Mercyhurst on Thursday.
Whitesell says the person who tested positive is not associated with the team or school. He will continue communicating with his staff and players remotely, while assistant Angres Thorpe takes over in Whitesell’s absence.
