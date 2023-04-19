SAN FRANCISCO — Golden State forward Draymond Green has been suspended for one game without pay for stepping on the chest of Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis and will miss Game 3 of the Warriors’ first-round playoff series Thursday night.

The NBA made the announcement late Tuesday, two days before the series shifts to the defending champions’ home court at Chase Center. The NBA made the announcement of a decision by executive vice president and head of basketball operations Joe Dumars.

