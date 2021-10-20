Warner takes big lead after first day of league tourney

LLANO — Quartz Hill reigning Golden League girls golf champion Kylie Warner started the defense of her title strong, shooting a 1-over 73 on the first day of the Golden League CIF Qualifying Tournament on Tuesday at Crystalaire.
“My round was decent,” Warner said. “I was 2-under after the front, so it was a little defeating to go 3-over on the back when I could have expanded on that 2-under.
“Other than that, I am content with how today went.”
She finished with a 2-under 34 on the front nine and a 3-over 39 on the back nine.
“On the front, I was really focused, hitting my shots solid and making putts,” Warner said.
The junior golfer was followed by several teammates in the standings. In the spring, the Royals won all five CIF qualifying spots.
Junior Terry Muller was second on the day with an 89 (46-43). She finished fifth in the spring.
“It was pretty good,” Muller said. “I did have a little bit of a rough start. I started off with two triple bogeys, but I came back with a bunch of pars.”
She’s hoping to hold on to her spot to get back to CIF Individuals.
“I think I just have to hit all right shots, not stress about it too much, because I feel like if I stress, I’m going to mess up,” Muller said. “So just hit them straight and solid.”
Sophomore Sabrina Redifer was third overall with a 90 (47-43). She finished third as a freshman.
Junior Taylor Waters, who was second overall last year, finished fourth on the day with a 91 (45-46) and freshman Rylin Raposas came in at fifth with a 94 (47-47).
“It went pretty well. I’m pretty happy with myself,” Raposas said about her round. “Par 3s, I did pretty well.”
Raposas knows what she needs to do to maintain her position for her first postseason spot when the tournament concludes on Thursday.
“Definitely work on putting,” Raposas said.
There was a three way tie for sixth place between Quartz Hill juniors Samantha Redifer (49-46) and Brooke Borne (48-47), and Littlerock senior Alayna Sweitzer (46-49), who all shot 95.
Borne came into the tournament with the ninth-best average, but is now one place removed from a qualifying spot.
“It went pretty good,” Borne said. “I feel a lot better on my CIF qualifying match. I’m just going to give it my all on Thursday.”
Quartz Hill’s Alyssa Castellanos finished ninth with a 106 (51-55).
Lancaster’s Jasmisen Barton and Palmdale’s Adamarie Quintanilla and Grace Wiggins did not finish the round.
The final day of the two-day tournament will be on Thursday at 1 p.m. at Rancho Vista Golf Course.
