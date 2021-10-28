THOUSAND OAKS — Quartz Hill junior Kylie Warner advanced to the CIF-Southern Section Individual Championship on Wednesday with a 1-over 71 in the Northern Regional Tournament at Los Robles Greens in Thousand Oaks.
Warner, who made it to the third and final round of the COVID-shortened spring season in June, finished six strokes better than on June 3 at Los Robles Greens.
Warner was listed as 17th overall on Wednesday. The top 36 golfers advance to the next round. She was 36th overall in June when the top 39 golfers advanced.
“I am overall pretty happy with my round,” Warner said. “I was definitely focused going into today and set a goal for myself, which I did achieve.
“To move on is a win for me and I’m just excited and ready to prepare for the second round.”
Warner shot a 1-under 34 on the front nine and a 2-over 37 on the back nine.
“My front nine was good,” she said. “My ball striking was accurate and I was leaving myself easier shots compared to the back. I personally think the back is harder than the front, but I had strong attributes on both.”
While Warner’s four teammates did not advance with her, the three that reached the playoffs in June also improved greatly.
Junior Taylor Waters shot an 85, also improving by six shots after shooting a 91 in June. She shot 38 on the front nine, before the tough back nine got her for 47 strokes.
Junior Terry Muller shot an 88 on Wednesday, 11 shots better than the 99 she had in June. She shot 44 on both the front and back nine.
Sophomore Sabrina Redifer improved by 10 strokes, shooting a 93. She shot 103 in June. Redifer picked up 44 on the front nine and 49 on the back nine.
Freshman Rylin Raposas shot 98 in her first postseason experience with 48 on the front nine and 50 on the back.
The Royals will compete in the CIF-SS Division 2 team tournament on Tuesday at Jurupa Hills Country Club. The team took third in the spring season.
Warner will compete in the CIF-SS Individual Championship and SCGA Qualifying Tournament on Nov. 4 at River Ridge Country Club. The top 28 golfers advance to the Regional State Qualifier on Nov. 11 at Brookside Golf Course in Pasadena.
Warner’s goal is to reach the fourth round of the playoffs, the state championships on Nov. 16 at Poppy Hills Golf Course in Pebble Beach.
“I’ll be getting prepared to go low the next round, so be on the lookout,” Warner said.
