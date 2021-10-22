Warner repeats as champ

PALMDALE — Quartz Hill junior golfer Kylie Warner defended her spring Golden League title with a 2-under 70 on the final day of the Golden League CIF Qualifying Tournament on Thursday at Rancho Vista Golf Course.
Warner won the league title with a league average of 37.2. She shot a 73 on the first day of the tournament to finish with a league-best 143 and the top spot for CIF Qualifying.
“I know I can shoot under any time I want, it’s just being able to keep it there, I struggle with that,” she said. “I should be shooting under at my home course.”
Warner was happy to repeat as the champion, but she is often competing against her own score card on the course and said she misses the tough competition of Highland grad Arlene Salvador, who is currently the top golfer in the Western State Conference for Antelope Valley College.
“It’s nice. I do miss my competition though,” she said. “Going against Arlene was fun freshman year. … When you’re going one-on-one with someone, I feel like you become better.”
Warner will get that kind of competition at CIF Individuals, which begin Wednesday at Los Robles Greens. She made it to the third round in the spring season and is hoping to go one step further to state this year.
“I’m excited for CIF, because you compete against 100-plus girls,” Warner said. “I went third round last year, so that’s my goal this year. Last year was weird, though, because they didn’t have a round after third round, which they usually do, which is state. So, that’s the goal this year.”
Warner will be joined at CIF Individuals by four of her teammates as the Royals swept the five qualifying spots for the second straight tournament.
Quartz Hill junior Terry Muller, who finished fourth in league (45.2) and was fifth in the tournament last spring, took second overall with an 81 on day two for a total of 170.
“It feels a lot better,” Muller said. “Last year, I was kind of not playing so great, so with this round it’s making me more happy and hopefully more confident for individuals and team.”
Muller shot a 39 on the front nine, which was a personal-best.
“That was really good,” Muller said. “I was hitting really nice and solid shots and my putts were pretty awesome, too. I was hitting my driver really nice, which was good, because I was struggling with that a little bit before, but I’m getting it pretty good now.
“I was kind of more confident today, so that really helped me out.”
She’s excited to keep improving as she heads to Individuals.
“I’m excited to see the course again, because it was a really nice course,” Muller said. “And hopefully try to score better than I did last year.”
Junior Taylor Waters, who took second in league (43.8), finished with an 83 on Thursday for a total of 174.
“I did all right, it wasn’t bad, I just didn’t do good enough for how I wanted to play,” Waters said. “I feel like I could’ve done better. I kind of folded a little bit towards the end of the round on both rounds.”
She said she’s had a mental block all season.
“For me, it’s mostly been my head, staying out of my head and just playing and having fun,” Waters said. “And just staying confident, that’s been my main problem. I feel like I lost a lot of confidence this year.”
She’s hoping to gain her confidence back and perform better at CIF Individuals.
“Hopefully I do better there,” she said. “That’s more important anyways.”
Freshman Rylin Raposas, sixth overall in league play (49), shot an 85 for a total of 179 to take fourth at the tournament.
“I did pretty good,” Raposas said.
Raposas also posted her best nine-hole score with a 39 on the back nine.
“It feels great,” Raposas said. “I finally broke 40 and that’s been a goal for awhile now.”
Going to CIF Individuals is a big, but scary, accomplishment for the freshman.
“Nerve-racking,” Raposas said. “Excited, but nerve-racking.”
Sophomore Sabrina Redifer, fifth overall in league (48), finished fifth in the tournament, shooting a 95 for a two-day total of 185.
It will be her second time at CIF Individuals.
But while that is a great accomplishment, Sabrina Redifer was devastated that she beat out her older sister, Samantha Redifer, for the final playoff spot.
Samantha shot an 83 on Thursday and ended with a two-day total of 189 for sixth in the tournament. She was third in the league with a 44 average.
Littlerock senior Alayna Sweitzer finished in seventh with a two-day total of 198 (95-103), while Quartz Hill sophomore Alyssa Castellanos took eighth with 199 (106-93) and Quartz Hill junior Brooke Borne was ninth with 215 (95-120).
The Royals, undefeated league champions, will also compete in the CIF-Southern Section Division 2 team championships on Nov. 2 at Jurupa Hills Country Club.
