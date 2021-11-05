OXNARD — Quartz Hill junior Kylie Warner missed the cut at the CIF-Southern Section Individual Championship and SCGA Qualifying Tournament on Thursday at River Ridge Golf Course.
The tournament was delayed 30 minutes because of fog, which persisted along with windy conditions during Warner’s round.
She finished with a 7-over 79. The top 28 scores move on to the SCGA Regional State Qualifier and the cutoff was 75.
Warner reached the SCGA tournament in the spring by shooting a 78.
To reach the individual championship tournament, Warner shot a 1-over 71 in the Northern Regional Tournament on Oct. 27 at Los Robles Greens.
She finishes the season as a two-time Golden League individual champion and has been a part of three league championship teams with the Royals.
Men’s Basketball
AVC 63, Victor Valley 49
VENTURA — The Antelope Valley College men’s basketball team opened the season with a 63-49 win over Victor Valley College on Thursday in the opening day of the Ventura College Tournament.
The Marauders’ starting backcourt combined for 29 points as AVC jumped out to a 32-18 lead at halftime.
AVC starting point guard Jonathan Daniels finished with 15 points and off guard Emani Scott had 14 points, three rebounds and three steals.
Virgil Mahoney had nine points and eight rebounds for the Marauders and Joshua Assiff finished with a team-high nine rebounds.
The Marauders shot 9-for-22 from the free-throw line.
“We’ve got to work on that,” AVC coach John Taylor said. “This year’s team is a really good team. It’s always good to play good defense.”
AVC will play Moorpark at 2 p.m. today in the second day of the tournament, which runs through Saturday at Ventura College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.