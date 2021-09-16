PALMDALE — The Quartz Hill girls golf team defeated Hart in a non-league match for the second time in a week.
The Royals shot 219 to the Indians’ 244 at Rancho Vista Golf Course on Wednesday.
Kylie Warner again led the way for Quartz Hill with a 37, while teammates Terry Muller and Sabrina Redifer each shot 44.
Taylor Waters ended with 46 and Rylin Raposas shot 48 to round out the scoring.
Hart was led by Sophia Yi and Madison Zinni, who each shot 46.
The Royals return to Golden League play today at Antelope Valley Country Club.
