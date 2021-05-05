PALMDALE — The Quartz Hill girls golf team posted a score of 216 while competing against golfers from Littlerock and Lancaster at Antelope Valley Country Club on Tuesday.
Kylie Warner led all golfers with an even-par 36 for the Royals. She started out with bogeys on the first two holes, but quickly recovered with back-to-back birdies.
“After my two birdies, as I was then sitting even, I felt determined to go under par and excel through the rest of my round,” Warner said. “Even though I wasn’t able to reach the under par status, I am extremely pleased with how I finished with a 36, considering how the start of the round went.”
Warner said the weather was mostly ideal for golf, but there were strong gusts of wind throughout the round.
“Although the wind didn’t play a big factor in my game, it definitely had an impact on my club choices and alignment,” Warner said.
Quartz Hill’s Terry Muller shot 40, followed by Samantha Redifer (44) and Taylor Waters (46). Alyssa Castellano picked up a 50 for Royals.
“It feels great to be out there playing golf, especially as a team,” Warner said. “Us Quartz Hill girls (golfers) are excited and getting prepared for CIF, so be ready to see us go far this year.”
Littlerock’s Alayna Sweitzer was fifth overall on the day with a 47, while teammate Ayana Langdale shot a 66.
Lancaster’s Anna Daughtery led her team with a 67 followed by Joanne Pangan (69), Natalie Guzman (71) and Veronica Nora (72).
Women’s College Tennis
Santa Monica 8, AVC 1
SANTA MONICA — The Antelope Valley College women’s tennis team lost to Santa Monica 8-1 on Tuesday.
Juliana Martinez picked up the lone victory at No. 6 singles, falling in a first-set tiebreaker before winning the next two sets, 6-7 (5-7), 6-1, 10-6.
“It was great to see Juliana get another win on the year,” AVC coach Justin Webb said. “When you lose the first set, especially that close, it’s easy sometimes to give up. But she didn’t and she really dominated that second set and won in the third-set tiebreaker.”
Gabriela Garcia and Jessica Huynh nearly picked up another win at No. 3 doubles, but lost 9-7.
The No. 1 doubles team of Kristi Henderson and Frida Anguiano and the No. 2 team of Marbella Rubio and Martinez both lost 8-0.
Henderson, Anguiano and Garcia all lost 6-0, 6-0 in their singles matches, while Rubio fell 6-0, 6-1, and Huynh lost 6-0, 6-3.
The Marauders don’t play again until May 15 when they travel to Mt. San Jacinto.
