PALMDALE — The Quartz Hill girls golf team shot 213 to defeat shorthanded Lancaster, Highland and Palmdale at Desert Aire Golf Course on Tuesday.
It was the first match since Fall 2019 for all four teams.
“It felt great to be out there in general, but playing with my teammates during this rough past year was extra special and I look forward to all the other matches,” said Quartz Hill’s Kylie Warner.
Warner led all golfers with a 1-over 36. She said she was “a bit unlucky” at the end of her round when she clipped the edge of a tree branch, which set her back that one stroke. Otherwise, she was pleased with her round.
“Some highlights from my round (were) my exciting start with an easy birdie that was then followed up with multiple pats and close to near chip ins,” Warner said. “I would say coming back into this season with this first match, my wedge play was definitely the prevailing part in today’s round and what I would consider the overall highlight of my game today.”
Kendall Sumner shot a 48 as the lone golfer for Highland, while Natalie Guzman led Lancaster with a 69 and Brittany Garcia led Palmdale with a 61.
Quartz Hill’s Taylor Waters shot 41, followed by Samantha Redifer (43), Terry Muller (44) and Alyssa Castellano (49).
Palmdale’s Shanel Palacios Sotelo picked up a 68, while Lancaster’s Veronica Nora, Anna Dougherty and Joanne Pangan all shot 72.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.