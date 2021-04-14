PALMDALE — The Quartz Hill girls golf team competed against a handful of golfers from Knight, Littlerock and Palmdale and shot a team score of 223 at Rancho Vista Golf Course on Tuesday.
Knight fielded just one golfer, while Littlerock and Palmdale each had two.
Despite extremely windy conditions, Quartz Hill sophomore Kylie Warner shot a 2-over 38 and sophomore teammate Taylor Waters recorded a 3-over 39.
“I just stayed focused and tried to use the wind to my advantage while playing,” Waters said.
“Going into today’s match considering the harsh wind conditions was a little nerve racking,” Warner said. “I think the main explanation behind my score today was determination and confidence. I took my time with each one of my shots, analyzing them and making a fit decision that would play well in the specific wind direction. Every shot I hit today regardless of the circumstances I was 100% confident with, which I truly believe helped with my success for today’s round.”
The wind was unkind to other golf scores as the Royals’ Terry Muller shot 46, followed by teammates Samantha Redifer and Sabrina Redifer, who both shot 50. Senior Vani Tyagi shot a 59.
Knight’s lone golfer Addison Johnson posted a 51, while Lancaster’s Alayna Sweitzer also picked up a 51 and her teammate Ayana Langdale shot a 65.
Palmdale’s Shantel Palacios Sotelo finished with 66 and teammate Brittany Garcia was right behind her with a 68.
Softball
Highland 18, Littlerock 0 (5)
PALMDALE — The Highland softball team opened up Golden League play with an 18-0, five-inning victory over visiting Littlerock on Monday.
Freshmen Analise Memory and Mia Romero each homered for the Bulldogs (3-1, 1-0). Memory drove in three runs and scored two, while Romero had two hits and three RBIs.
Courtney Hardy also drove in three runs on two doubles, while Jade Wilson hit a double and had two RBIs.
Highland’s Angelina Quezada was 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI and Janessa Queja finished 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored.
Annika Gugler took the win in the circle, allowing one hit and striking out four in three innings of work. Gabbie Serrano pitched the final two innings, allowing one hit and striking out one.
Angelie Anguiano and Jaidynn Hernandez picked up one hit apiece for the Lobos (0-1 GL).
The two teams play at Littlerock on Friday.
