PASADENA — Quartz Hill sophomore Kylie Warner completed her goal of competing in the CIF/SCGA Southern California Girls High School Golf Championships at Brookside Golf Course in Pasadena on Tuesday.
Warner finished tied with three others with a 7-over 78 at the par-71 course, and was listed as 43rd out of 114 golfers.
She had bogeys on three holes and a birdie on one hole during the front nine for a 2-over 38.
But it was unlucky hole No. 13 that derailed her progress on the back nine.
Warner said she pulled her drive off the tee 15 yards and there was an out-of-bounds area in that direction. She had to take a drop from that area and it didn’t get better from there.
“From where I dropped, I did not have an angle to the hole and my punch shot also did not put me in a good position to the hole,” Warner said. “From there, I struggled to make it on the green and missed my putt to save for a double.”
She ended up with a 3-over 7 on the par-4 hole.
Warner hit bogeys on two other holes in the back nine, to finish with a 5-over 40.
“Other than that hole, I was fairly happy with my round,” Warner said. “Even though I made unnecessary mistakes, I was very pleased with my round and how I was striking the ball.”
Warner teed off at 8:20 a.m. on Tuesday, but said it was already hot by that time, a big difference from when girls golf championships would normally be played in the fall.
“I enjoy the regular girls season weather a lot more,” Warner said.
The winning score was a 3-under 68 by Wilson’s Emiko Sverduk. There was also a 2-under 69 and two 1-under 70s at the top of the leaderboard.
“I’ve always liked being around better players, it challenges me to do better,” Warner said.
Making it to this round was Warner’s ultimate goal of the season and she now knows it’s possible to get back here.
“This experience has helped me grasp what the environment is like going through these rounds, which will help me for next year and knowing what to expect,” Warner said.
This season has been successful for Warner and the Royals, despite a hectic COVID schedule in a different part of the year.
Quartz Hill won another undefeated Golden League title and went on to take third in the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 Team Championships.
Warner won the Golden League individual title and had four of her teammates qualify for CIF Individuals right behind her. She then went on to make it to the third round of Individuals.
Her goals are just as lofty for next season, which should begin this fall.
“My goal next season is to be consistently low in league and put in a lot of time practicing,” Warner said. “As for CIF goals, I want to return back to the third round and make it into the finals and give myself the opportunity to go for the win.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.