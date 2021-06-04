Quartz Hill sophomore girls golfer Kylie Warner’s goal this season is to get to the third round of the golf individual playoffs.
The Golden League champion became one round closer after Wednesday’s CIF-Southern Individual Northern Regional results were certified on Thursday.
Warner shot a 77 at Los Robles Greens and came in 36th with the top 39 moving on to play in the CIF-Southern Section Individual Championship and SCGA State Qualifying.
“I feel very confident and proud within myself for being able to push through and make this another accomplishment,” Warner said. “Words can’t really describe how excited I am to represent my name in the second round.
“This has lit a fire of me being more focused and determined than ever to strive for the goal of making it to the third round.”
The fact Warner was able to compete at all was nothing short of a miracle. She fell off an electric bike going 15 mph on Sunday, hitting the right side of her head and body on the ground.
Warner got road rash on her shoulder and ripped the skin off her finger. She said she might have had a mild concussion after getting dizzy and throwing up on Monday.
She played her round with pain, though she said she is feeling better now.
“I feel adequate with my round,” Warner said. “I know I could’ve done better, but considering I was injured and I was in pain during my round, I think my score was pretty decent.
“My goal was to score lower and be in the top area, but I’m just happy I was able to qualify.”
Warner scored a 40 on the front nine and a 37 on the back nine.
“I struggled on the front nine, but with some tempo adjustments and pep talks with coach (Dan) Pratt, I was able to turn things around on the back nine, which was what saved me.”
The next round is June 10 at River Ridge CC in Oxnard.
Baseball
Highland 9, Santa Paula 8
The Highland baseball team won its CIF-Southern Section Division 5 first-round playoff game in dramatic walk-off fashion, thanks to a walk-off double at the end of the game to topple Santa Paula, 9-8.
The game was tied at eight with the Bulldogs batting in the bottom of the seventh when Joey Rocha doubled on a 2-0 count, scoring one run.
Highland built a five-run lead in the fourth inning and then held off Santa Paula’s charge. Santa Paula scored three runs in the sixth inning on a fielder’s choice by J Garcia and a error during A Cuevas’ at-bat.
The Bulldogs took an early lead in the second inning. Tony Cano drove in one with a single and Troy Lewis drove in Cano with a triple.
In the top of the sixth inning, Santa Paula tied things up at eight. An error scored two runs for Santa Paula.
Carter Wood took the win for Highland. The pitcher lasted 1.2 innings, allowing zero hits and zero runs while striking out three and walking zero.
B Zavala took the loss for Santa Paula. The pitcher allowed six hits and seven runs over four innings, striking out five.
Darren Roberts started the game for Highland, going 5.1 innings, allowing eight runs on five hits and striking out 10.
Santa Paula tallied two home runs on the day. Alamillo went deep in the fifth inning and Tobias had a dinger in the second inning.
Highland scattered eight hits in the game. Rocha and Cano each had two hits for the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs move on to the second round of the playoffs next week.
Desert Christian 10,
Villanova Prep 9
LANCASTER — The Desert Christian baseball team came back for a 10-9 victory over Villanova Prep in the seventh inning of their CIF-Southern Section Division 7 first-round playoff game on Thursday.
Desert Christian chased Villanova most of the game. Oskar Medina had a two-run walk-off hit in the bottom of the seventh scoring Jacob Acosta and Diego Rodriguez.
“Oskar Medina has been an excellent defensive player for the team in center field all season long,” DC coach Adam Zeko said. “It is no surprise to me that he made an amazing hit to end the game.”
Andrew Zeko and Jase Pfeil each had two RBIs and a triple for the Knights, while Rodriguez also had an RBI.
The Knights move on to the second round of the playoffs next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.