Angels Cardinals Baseball

Associated Press

The Angels’ Taylor Ward (left), celebrates a 5-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals with teammates Brett Phillips (8) and Hunter Renfroe (12) on Tuesday in St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS — Taylor Ward capped a four-run first inning with a three-run homer, Patrick Sandoval combined with three relievers on a four-hitter and the Los Angeles Angels beat St. Louis 5-1 Tuesday night to extend the Cardinals’ losing streak to four.

St. Louis (10-20), facing the Angels for the first time in four years, has lost eight of its last 10 games and is 0-10 in series openers.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.