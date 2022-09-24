Angels Twins Baseball

Associated Press

The Angels’ Taylor Ward celebrates his solo home run against the Minnesota Twins in the sixth inning, Friday, in Minneapolis. Ward homered twice in the Angels’ 4-2 win.

MINNEAPOLIS — Taylor Ward homered twice and Shohei Ohtani took a no-hitter into the fifth inning, helping the Los Angeles Angels beat the Minnesota Twins 4-2 on a cool, rainy Friday night.

Ohtani seemed to have trouble adjusting to the weather conditions, tying his career high with six walks. He also hit a batter in the first, when Minnesota scored without a hit, but he managed his way through five-plus innings to earn his fourth straight win.

