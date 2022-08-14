Twins Angels Baseball

Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels’ Taylor Ward tosses his helmet as he nears the plate after hitting a two-run home run against the Minnesota Twins during the 11th inning of a baseball game in Anaheim on Saturday.

 Alex Gallardo

ANAHEIM — Shohei Ohtani hit a homer in the eighth inning to get the Angels' offense started, and Taylor Ward hit a game-ending two-run blast to right-center in the 11th inning as Los Angeles completed a come-from-behind 5-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday night.

It was Ward's second career game-ending home run, and first since the final game of the 2018 season, as the Angels won for the fourth time in five games.

