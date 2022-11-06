 Skip to main content
NASCAR | Cup Series Championship Race | Sunday, Noon (NBC)

Wall-hugging Chastain, red-hot Bell eye 1st NASCAR title

NASCAR Martinsville Auto Racing

Associated Press

Christopher Bell (20) poses with the trophy in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Martinsville Speedway, Sunday, in Martinsville, Va.

 

 Chuck Burton

AVONDALE, Ariz.  — Ross Chastain skyrocketed to motorsports infamy for wall-riding his way into NASCAR’s championship race with a video-game style move that has overshadowed the finale and his fellow title contenders.

With that comes a ton of pressure on the eighth-generation Florida watermelon farmer and journeyman NASCAR driver who once took a side gig driving a motorhome to races just to earn extra cash.

