Walkoff victory

BORON — The quarterfinal playoff game between league rivals Boron and Rosamond was a rollercoaster of rallies, emotional highs and lows for both teams on Thursday.
The game featured two lead changes, protests and challenges by both coaches, a 35-minute delay after a controversial play at the plate and ultimately two seventh inning rallies, first by Rosamond to tie the game and second by Boron to win it.
The Bobcats scored the game winner with two outs and the bases loaded when sophomore Braeden Wolfe beat out a ground ball that was misplayed, allowing senior Braydon Job to score in a 7-6 victory in a CIF-Central Section Division VI quarterfinal game at Boron High School.
Boron (14-8) will play in the semifinals on Tuesday against the No. 1 seed, Sierra, which defeated Farmersville 9-8 in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
“It feels great being able to make it to semifinals senior year,” Job said. “The whole team put some work together and just played a great game today against a great team. To be able to beat Rosamond at home for a second time this season feels really good.”
Rosamond (13-12-1) rallied for three runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game at 6-6.
Job started the Bobcats going with a single to left with one out and advanced to second on the play.
“Just having confidence. You have to have confidence at the plate, because if you don’t, you won’t be able to put anything together,” Job said. “Got to come up there with confidence, knowing that you can do it. You can hit the ball and that’s what I did.
“They did come back and started putting some runs on. We worked from behind the whole season. We’ve been down. We just have to pick each other up and that’s what we did.”
Boron junior Dylan Dadey was then intentionally walked.
“It’s amazing. It feels great. The best I’ve felt in a while,” Dadey said. “We kept persevering on and came out with a win. It’s a great team.
“It’s great. I love this team. I love being on this team.”
Boron senior designated hitter Michael Garcia followed with a fly ball to center field that allowed Job to tag and advance to third.
Boron junior Milloy Martz was then intentionally walked to load the bases with two outs and Wolfe coming to bat.
“I thought they had to have wanted to intentionally walk him for a reason,” Wolfe said. “I felt like I was the man for the job and I could get it done. I’ve been chasing stuff all season at the plate. I needed to stay disciplined and drive it to the right side and that’s exactly what I did and came out with the W.
“It felt amazing. It’s a joy to see, to be out in the outfield and have your teammates chasing you. It’s an amazing feeling.”
Wolfe hit a ground ball that was momentarily bobbled, but enough for Job to beat the throw to first and allowing Job to scoring the winning run.
“We got to stay disciplined,” Wolfe said. “Dylan Dadey threw an amazing game. We had to keep our foot on the gas pedal at the plate and in the field, minimize errors as much as we could and we did that. I feel like we played an outstanding game today.
“To be able to play for this team and have the teammates that I do, everybody pushes each other to the max and I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”
Rosamond trailed 6-3 entering the top of the seventh inning and had not scored since taking a 3-0 lead in the fourth.
Rosamond freshman Bryce Segale led off the seventh with a walk, freshman Nathan Sanchez followed with a single and both scored on a one-out double by senior Richard Rivas, who took third on the play.
Rosamond senior Sebastian Mercado then grounded out, but Rivas was able to score the tying run on the play.
“We tried, that’s all you can do,” Rivas said. “We fought until the end.”
The game started as a pitcher’s duel, with both Dadey and Rosamond junior Daniel Flores not allowing a hit through the first three innings.
Flores led off the top of the fourth inning with a single, stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch.
Flores broke home on a ground ball with one out and a Boron infielder threw home in time, but Boron catcher Dylan Kindschi collided with Flores. Kindschi lost the ball during the play, Flores went over Kindschi.
The umpire did not make any immediate call on the play, but later said he saw Flores touch home plate. The game was delayed for 35 minutes while the umpires and coaches discussed and argued it.
Ultimately it was ruled the run counted, but Flores was ejected from the game.
When play finally resumed, the Roadrunners capitalized on the delay, scoring one run on a wild pitch and Segale hit an RBI single.
“All I did was stay focused,” Dadey said of the delay. “All I did was get ready to pitch. Just kept my arm warm and stayed focused.”
Flores did not allow a hit in three innings, walked two and struck out four. Mercado replaced Flores on the mound and finished the game, throwing four innings.
Boron was able to answer with two runs in the bottom of the fourth, as Job singled and scored on a wild pitch and Dadey walked, advanced to third on two wild pitches and scored on an error.
The Bobcats then took the lead with three runs in the fifth.
Boron junior Carson Burkhead was hit by a pitch with one out and senior Rayden Singer hit an RBI single. Job, who was 3-for-4, hit an RBI double and Dadey followed with a one-run single.
“Just got to stay locked in the best you can,” Job said. “Keep your mentality straight, try not to get too frustrated and just really keep your mind in the right spot where you can play to your ability.”
Boron added a run in the sixth inning, when Wolfe hit an infield single with one out, advanced all the way to third on a groundout and scored on an error.
“I shouldn’t, but I tend to ride emotions and these guys are actually pretty good at keeping their cool and just rolling with emotions and living in the moment,” Boron coach Austin Russell said. “They take very good care of that moment.
“I don’t want to take any credit for any of these guys. These guys have all worked their (butts) off, day in and day out. They show up for practice, some practices are longer than others and they don’t complain. They just grind it out and go. It’s all them. They’re the ones that play the game.”
Dadey struck out six batters in seven innings, giving up four hits, three walks and one hit batter.
“Honestly I think overall is trust,” Dadey said. “Have trust in your teammates. Have trust in your dugout to keep yourself motivated. Have trust in your coach. I think 100 percent trust is what kept us going, knowing that we can rely on each other.”
The two teams split their two games during the High Desert League season.
Rosamond won at home 11-7 on April 1 and Boron won at home 13-7 on May 3.
“I’m really proud of them,” Rosamond coach Charles Wallis said. “They dealt with a lot of adversity this year. I’ve never had a team lose so many guys from injuries and accidents. Our key players were out and they never quit. Our senior pitcher (Sebastian) Mercado fought to get back here last week. He finished the game today when we lost our starter. I’m just super proud of him.
“I believe the adversity will do more for them in life than winning the game will. I’m just really proud of them. They had to overcome a lot just to be here today.”
Wallis said the Roadrunners rallied through crucial league games during the season, giving them the confidence to do so once more.
“I think because we had a few games during the season where we did that, Mammoth and Desert Christian,” Wallis said. “They’ve done it before. I believe they knew they could do it, because they did it before.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.