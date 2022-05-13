Walk-off magic

ROSAMOND — The Rosamond baseball team honored its seniors prior to its final regular-season home game on Thursday and celebrated a freshman after the game.
The Roadrunners rallied from a four-run deficit against Mammoth and freshman Gavin Ament hit a walk-off single with no outs in the seventh inning, driving in the winning run of a 7-6 High Desert League win over Mammoth at Rosamond High School.
Rosamond (12-11-1, 10-4) forces a tie for second place in the HDL with Mammoth (15-6, 10-4). The Roadrunners swept the season series, beating Mammoth 2-0 on April 12.
“It’s scary,” Ament said of his game-winning hit. “Going up I knew I had bases load, I think, and no outs. I was given a bunt, but I missed the bunt. It locked in my head ‘Either I hit it or I don’t hit it.’ I was shocked. I was more happy than shocked. On senior night I came clutch at the end.”
Rosamond trailed 6-5 entering the bottom of the seventh inning. Sophomore Adrian Cruz and freshman Nathan Sanchez drew back-to-back walks to start the inning.
Junior Michael Sanchez hit an RBI single to tie the game, as the go-ahead run, Nathan Sanchez, was held at third.
“Just hit the ball. Get on base. Score one or two. Tie it up,” Rosamond junior Michael Sanchez said. “It was amazing. It feels amazing. Amazing.
“Glad we put it together right before playoffs. I think we’re going to go into the playoffs strong and ready to play.”
That brought Ament, the No. 9 Rosamond batter in the lineup, to the plate with runners on first and third with no outs. He initially fouled a bunt attempt.
“That was our No. 9 hitter that hit the walk off,” Rosamond coach Charles Wallis said. “He came in as a relief pitcher. Got the win on the mound and the win with the bat and he’s a freshman.”
Ament hit a drive that fell in shallow right-center field for a single, as Nathan Sanchez scored the winning run and Ament was mobbed by teammates after he touched first base, getting doused with water in the celebration.
“We played good,” Rosamond senior Richard Rivas said. “Everybody showed up, not just the seniors. Freshman got a walk off. We all played today.
“He missed a bunt, but he didn’t let it phase him. He went for the next one. He’s going to be here for three years, making trouble. Throughout the whole game, we had full bases at the bottom of the lineup and we didn’t come through, but again, bottom of the lineup is always there.”
Rivas had cut into the Mammoth lead with a two-run home run to left field with two outs in the sixth, making it a 6-4 game.
Rosamond senior Sebastian Mercado, playing his first game since Feb. 25, followed with a walk, advanced on a single by junior Daniel Flores and scored from third on wild pitch, cutting the Roadrunners’ deficit to one run.
“It was an insane game,” Mercado said. “I just love how we didn’t lay down and die. Towards the end, we fought until the end and it paid off. Throughout the season, we learned the more we fight later in the game, the more it pays off and it showed today.
“That’s exactly what we need for playoffs, is everyone to pitch in. Everyone to do their part. As long as we get the job done and everyone does their part, we’ll go a long way. Especially coming from a guy who was last in the lineup and he’s a freshman. That’s exactly the push that we need. We need everyone to contribute and it showed today.”
Mercado suffered a partially torn PCL in the third game of the season.
“It sidelined me for about a month and a half,” Mercado said. “I was not supposed to come back this entire season. I was supposed to be out a couple more weeks, but I was able to do physical therapy and hard work. I was able to come back, especially for senior night. Being my senior year and right before playoffs, I knew I needed to push it and make it count.”
Wallis said Mercado was able to return because of his hard work.
“He’s been rehabbing,” Wallis said. “He pretty much got himself here, because they didn’t expect him to make it back.
“We’ve been missing guys all season. We’re missing our starting catcher today. Other guys just stepped up and kept playing. Don’t give up.”
The Huskies jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but Rosamond answered with two runs in the bottom of the third.
Mercado and Flores drew back-to-back walks with two outs. Senior Aidan Rakisits hit a one-run single and Flores scored on an errant pickoff attempt when he was at third.
Mammoth tied the game with a run in the fourth and took the lead with two runs in the fifth and a 6-2 lead with two runs in the top of the sixth.
“It was a good, competitive game to finish off the season and going hard,” Rivas said. “We played to the last minute, literally.
“It’s amazing. We didn’t get to play as much last year and the year before that was completely canceled, but it’s good to be out here. It’s a good last game, for sure.”
Rivas went 2-for-4 batting in the leadoff spot for the Roadrunners and Flores was 2-for-3.
Flores struck out six batters, getting the start on the mound for Rosamond, giving up four runs on three hits and four walks in four innings. Ament gave up two runs on five hits and a walk, striking out three in three innings.
“I think the big thing is today is our senior day and these seniors have missed almost two seasons of baseball with injuries and COVID,” Wallis said. “This was just everything. For them to get this win on senior day, their last home regular-season game, it’s like a huge blessing.”
Rosamond will play a first-round playoff game on Tuesday, as the CIF-Central Section playoff brackets will be released on Saturday afternoon.
Wallis said he is unsure if the Roadrunners will get a home game in the first round.
“I think we’re stronger than ever,” Ament said. “We struggled at the beginning, but definitely came through at the end. I think we have a good chance.”
Mammoth senior starting pitcher Conner Burrows struck out nine in 5.2 innings, giving up four runs on five hits, three walks and a hit batter.
Mammoth sophomore Mathew Toomey went 2-for-2 to lead the Huskies at the plate with an RBI triple in the sixth. Both teams finished with eight hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.