LPGA Tour Golf

Associated Press

Frida Kinhult, of Sweden, watches her shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the LPGA LOTTE Championship, Wednesday, near Honolulu.

 Marco Garcia

HONOLULU — Natthakritta Vongtaveelap shot a 2-under 70 at windy Hoakalei Country Club to hold onto a share of the lead Thursday in the LOTTE Championship.

Making her second LPGA Tour start, the 20-year-old Thai player had four birdies and two bogeys in the second round to match sponsor invite Yu Jin Sung at 8-under 136.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.