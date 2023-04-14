HONOLULU — Natthakritta Vongtaveelap shot a 2-under 70 at windy Hoakalei Country Club to hold onto a share of the lead Thursday in the LOTTE Championship.
Making her second LPGA Tour start, the 20-year-old Thai player had four birdies and two bogeys in the second round to match sponsor invite Yu Jin Sung at 8-under 136.
“Except windy,” Vongtaveelap said. “Wind, I learn from here a lot.”
In February, Vongtaveelap won her first two events as pro on the Thai LPGA Tour, then was second behind Lilia Vu in the LPGA Thailand. She opened with a bogey-free 66 on Wednesday to share the first-round lead with Frida Kinhult.
Sung had her second straight 68. The South Korean player had five birdies and a bogey.
“It was really windy today and then just physical condition-wise, I’m still getting used to the jet lag, so it was tough,” Sung said. “Fortunately, the wind direction was the same as yesterday, so it was easy to adjust.”
Georgia Hall and Linnea Strom were a stroke back. Hall, from England, had a 66, and Strom, from Sweden, shot a 67.
“The first four, five holes was maybe a club-and-a-half wind, and then after that it got up to like when I played yesterday afternoon,” Hall said. “It’s pretty windy out there still, so pretty tough conditions.”
Strom rebounded from two consecutive late bogeys to close with her eighth birdie of the day.
“I’m just very happy with how I handled myself in the wind,” Strom said. “I just was patient and just took one hole at a time.”
Grace Kim (67), Christina Kim (67) and Nasa Hataoka (70) were 6 under. Lauren Hartlage (70) was 5 under.
Kinhult dropped six shots behind, following her opening 66 with a 76.
Defending champion Hyo Joo Kim also struggled, making late consecutive double bogeys in a 78 that left her 10 strokes back.
The Chevron Championship, the first women’s major championship of the year, is next week in Texas.
FIRST ROUND
Vongtaveelap, Kinhult share LPGA Tour lead at windy Hoakalei
HONOLULU — Natthakritta Vongtaveelap eagled the par-5 fifth and closed with a chip-in birdie in fading light on the par-3 ninth for a 6-under 66 and a share of the first-round lead Wednesday in the LPGA Tour’s LOTTE Championship.
“Very surprised. Excited,” the 20-year-old Thai player said about the closing chip at sunset.
She had a bogey-free round at windy Hoakalei Country Club to join fellow afternoon starter Frida Kinhult atop the leaderboard.
“I play knock-down today many shots so the wind cannot make movement for my ball,” Vongtaveelap said.
Vongtaveelap is making her second LPGA Tour start. In February, she won her first two events as pro on the Thai LPGA Tour, then was second behind Lilia Vu in the LPGA Thailand in her debut on the big tour.
“I feel great, great for myself,” Vongtaveelap said. “Hope next three days I will play same as today.”
Kinhult finished with a bogey on No. 9, the 23-year-old Swede’s lone blemish in the difficult conditions.
“Just tried to stay patient out there shot by shot for real in this wind,” Kinhult said. “A lot of the math in my head, so probably going to fall asleep pretty good tonight. Super happy with the start and pumped for the rest of the week.”
The former Florida State player was 5 under on a seven-hole stretch from No. 18 to No. 6, with three of the five birdies coming on par 5s.
“It was very solid. Nothing crazy really happened,” Kinhult said. “Just throughout the day, tried to hit some fairways, and then I think I hit most greens, which is helpful in this wind.
Defending champion Hyo Joo Kim was at 68 with fellow morning starters Nasa Hataoka and Bailey Tardy and afternoon player Yu Jin Sung.
Kim had eight birdies and four bogeys.
“The putter worked really well and that lead to a low score,” Kim said. “Swings were good. I actually made a lot of mistakes, but I had the thought that I should make more birdies to cover for that.”
Hinako Shibuno, the Japanese player who was second last year, was 6 under before hitting into the water on the and making a triple-bogey 7 on the sixth hole. She parred the final three for a 69.
“I had no strategy that much, but I wanted to just be a friend with the wind,” Shibuno said.” I tried.”
Brooke Henderson, at No. 7 the highest-ranked player in the field, opened with a 71. The Canadian is the only multiple winner in tournament history, taking the 2018 and 2019 titles at Ko Olina.
“It’s extremely windy out there, which makes this golf course really challenging,” Henderson said. “So, it was kind of tough to not make bogeys out there. I think the only way to really counter is just to make a bunch of birdies.”
The Chevron Championship, the first major championship of the year for women, is next week in Houston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.