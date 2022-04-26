Volleyball playoffs to start

Seven boys volleyball teams from the Antelope Valley qualified for the CIF-Southern Section playoffs when the postseason brackets were released on Monday morning.
Desert Christian, the Heritage League champion, is the No. 3 seed in Division 5 and Quartz Hill, the Golden League champion, will host a first-round match in Division 3.
Desert Christian and Quartz Hill, as well as Highland, Lancaster, Vasquez and Palmdale Aerospace Academy will all place first-round matches on Thursday, while Knight will play a wild-card match today.
Desert Christian finished the regular season 19-3 overall and went undefeated, 11-0, to win the Heritage League title.
The Knights will face the winner of the Division 5 wild-card match between Oakwood at Pilgrim. Oakwood (7-6) tied for third in the Liberty League, while Pilgrim (7-3) finished second in the Omega League.
Quartz Hill finished 20-9-1 overall and went 13-1 to win the Golden League championship..
The Royals defeated Highland in straight sets on the final day of the regular season to clinch its seventh straight league title.
Quartz Hill will host Pacifica Christian (Santa Monica) in a Division 3 first-round match.
Pacifica Christian (10-5) finished second in the Liberty League.
Highland will play a Division 3 first-round match at La Cañada on Thursday.
The Bulldogs finished 14-2 overall and 12-2 and second in the Golden League.
La Cañada (25-7) won the Rio Hondo League title and is the No. 9 seed in Division 3.
Lancaster will play a Division 4 first-round match at Calvary Chapel (Santa Ana) on Thursday.
Lancaster finished 16-17 overall and third in the Golden League with an 11-3 record. The Eagles were tied for first for part of league play, handing Quartz Hill its lone loss.
Calvary Chapel (16-4) won the Orange Coast League title.
Knight will play a Division 5 wild-card match at Fontana today.
Knight finished 10-9 overall and fourth in the Golden League, with an 8-6 record.
Fontana (18-6) won the San Andreas League title, which was apparently not enough to earn an automatic berth to the first round.
The winner of the Knight/Fontana match will play a first-round match at Rancho Verde on Thursday.
Rancho Verde (18-3) won the Inland Valley League title.
Vasquez will play a Division 6 first-round match at Ganesha on Thursday.
Vasquez finished 9-9 overall and second in the Heritage League with a 7-6 record.
Ganesha (12-6) finished second in the Miramonte League and is the No. 8 seed in Division 6.
The Palmdale Aerospace Academy will play a Division 6 first-round match at Milken Community on Thursday.
The Palmdale Aerospace Academy finished 8-8 overall and third in the Heritage League, with a 5-7 record, tied with Santa Clarita Christian.
Milken Community (11-3) won the Liberty League title and is the No. 7 seed in Division 6.
