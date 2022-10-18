 Skip to main content
Girls Volleyball | CIF-Southern Section Playoff Brackets

Volleyball playoffs begin

No. 1 Royals lead six local teams into postseason

QH girls volleyball

MEGAN WIDICK/Special to the Valley Press

Quartz Hill’s Rachel Plantinga (5) smashes a kill as Highland’s Kenna De La Rosa (11) defends during a Golden League match on Sept. 13. Plantinga and the Royals are the No. 1 ranked team in CIF-Southern Section Division 5 and begin the playoffs in the first round on Thursday, while Highland is ranked No. 6 in Division 7.

The Quartz Hill girls volleyball team earned the No. 1 ranking in the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 playoff brackets and five other teams also earned playoff berths on Saturday.

The Royals (27-6) were the undefeated Golden League champions with a 14-0 record. They never dropped a set in league play.

