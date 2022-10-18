Volleyball playoffs begin

The Quartz Hill girls volleyball team earned the No. 1 ranking in the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 playoff brackets and five other teams also earned playoff berths on Saturday.
The Royals (27-6) were the undefeated Golden League champions with a 14-0 record. They never dropped a set in league play.
Quartz Hill will face Maranatha (14-9) at home on Thursday in the first round of the Division 5 playoffs. Maranatha finished third in the Olympic League (3-5).
Paraclete, Knight and Highland also have first-round matches on Thursday, while Lancaster and Desert Christian play in the wildcard round today.
The Spirits (21-8) are ranked No. 7 in the Division 6 bracket. Paraclete finished second (7-3) in its first season in the Camino Real League.
The Spirits host Sonora (12-10), which finished third in the Freeway League (7-3), in the first round on Thursday.
Knight (10-10), also in Division 6, finished fourth in the Golden League with an 8-6 record.
The Hawks have a tall task as they travel to play No. 2 Rancho Christian (28-2) in the first round on Thursday. Rancho Christian won the Sunbelt League title (8-0).
Highland (21-11-2), ranked No. 6 in Division 7, travels to Gabrielino (21-11) for a first-round match on Thursday.
The Bulldogs finished second in the Golden League with an 11-3 record, while Gabrielino won the Mission Valley League title with a 12-0 record.
Lancaster (19-7-1) is ranked No. 7 in Division 7, but was stuck with a wildcard berth after finishing third in the Golden League (11-3). The Eagles tied with Highland for second, but lost the tiebreaker for playoff seedings.
Lancaster plays host to Granite Hills (13-10) today. Granite Hills finished third in the Desert Sky League (5-7).
The winner will move on to play in the first round on Thursday at Don Lugo (11-2), which won the Mt. Baldy League title (10-0).
In Division 8, Desert Christian (12-10-2) plays a wildcard game today at Hawthorne (10-7).
The Knights finished fourth in the Heritage League (7-7), while Hawthorne was third in the Ocean League (6-4).
The winner will move on to play in the first round on Thursday at No. 4 Azusa (15-8), which won the Montview League title (8-2).
All matches are scheduled to start at 6 p.m., but are subject to change.
The second round of the playoffs will be on Saturday.
