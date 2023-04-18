Mets Dodgers Baseball

The Mets’ Daniel Vogelbach (second from left) heads to first after hitting a two-run home run as Dodgers starting pitcher Dustin May (left) and catcher Austin Wynns (second from right) watch on Monday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES — On the same night Brett Baty arrived, Daniel Vogelbach found his power stroke to take his turn putting a charge in the New York Mets’ offense.

Vogelbach homered and drove in three runs, Baty delivered an RBI single in his season debut and the Mets rallied past the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-6 on Monday for their fifth straight victory.

