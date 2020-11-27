LOS ANGELES — No. 19 Southern California’s scheduled home game Saturday against unbeaten Colorado has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests for the Trojans.
Colorado (2-0) immediately booked a replacement game against San Diego State in Boulder on Saturday afternoon.
In a statement Thursday night, the Pac-12 said USC (3-0) didn’t have the minimum number of scholarship players available at a specific position group as a result of at least two positive COVID-19 cases and the resulting isolation of additional players under contact tracing protocols. The Trojans haven’t identified the position or the players involved.
“We are disappointed for our players and fans and those from Colorado that Saturday’s game will not be played, but the health and safety of everyone in both programs is of the utmost priority,” USC coach Clay Helton said in a statement. “We will continue to test and monitor our players, coaches and staff and take guidance from health officials as we prepare for our remaining games.”
Colorado moved quickly to secure another game against Aztecs, whose game against Fresno State scheduled for Friday was canceled last Sunday due to positive tests for the Bulldogs.
USC canceled practice earlier Thursday for the second time in three days while awaiting test results for a player exhibiting COVID-19 illness symptoms.
USC also held its team activities virtually Tuesday after a player who had traveled to the Trojans’ win at Utah last weekend tested positive for COVID. Another player tested positive Wednesday before the Trojans held their normal practice, and five additional players were quarantined due to contact tracing.
The Trojans haven’t said which players are involved, but Helton confirmed they include starters.
USC’s next game is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4, at the Coliseum against Washington State. The Cougars are idle this week because their scheduled Apple Cup meeting with Washington this Friday was scrapped due to positive tests at Washington State.
Wednesday’s practice
Graham Harrell hoped to spend Tuesday coaxing more big plays out of the Southern California offense. Todd Orlando wanted to make sure his defense carried the same level of intensity over for a second straight week.
Instead, the Trojans’ coordinators were leading virtual meetings following the team’s first in-season positive test for COVID-19.
In his second season running the USC offense, Harrell has gotten adept at breaking down film on video calls. But it’s no substitute for the real thing to him.
“I’m a guy that believes in practicing, and practicing a lot, so it’s frustrating when you can’t get out on the field and work with ‘em,” Harrell said.
Orlando, who in his first season overseeing the defense, chose to look at the potential benefits of skipping that one day.
“I’m kind of a ‘glass half full’ guy,” Orlando said. “Maybe yesterday we were gonna have a full-fledged practice and somebody was gonna get hurt. Maybe kids had more time for their finals. Maybe people got more sleep.”
Orlando might also be in a better mood because the Trojans dominated on his side of the ball, forcing five turnovers and allowing two touchdowns in the 33-17 win over the Utes.
Harrell’s group continued to have issues generating explosive pass plays and consistent gains in the run game. Quarterback Kedon Slovis had three pass plays longer than 20 yards among his 35 attempts, continuing a season-long power outage as opponents seem determined not to give up the deep ball.
Even a Utah defense known for its physical man coverage played zone and kept USC’s receivers in front of them.
“I don’t know if it was because of the success we had against the man coverage they played on us last year or if it was because they have a really young defense but, you know, we went in expecting them to play a decent amount of man because that’s kind of in their DNA. And, besides short yardage situations, I don’t know if we got a single snap of it, you know,” Harrell said.
USC got its longest play of the game on a 47-yard rush by sophomore Kenan Christon, but nine of its 26 carries by a running back resulted in no gain or a loss. Harrell thinks the offense is doing enough things well that those issues running and passing will start to resolve themselves.
