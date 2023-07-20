France Cycling Tour de France

Associated Press

Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader’s yellow jersey, celebrates on the podium after the 17th stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 103 miles on Wednesday with start in Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc and finish in Courchevel, France.

COURCHEVEL, France — After destroying Tadej Pogacar in the race against the clock, Jonas Vingegaard dealt him the coup de grace in the Tour de France with an impressive display in the mountains on Wednesday.

Vingegaard is now well on course to bring the yellow jersey to Paris for a second straight year after the Danish rider took a huge lead over his main rival.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.