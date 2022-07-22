France Cycling Tour de France

Associated Press

Slovenia’s Tadej Pogačar, wearing the best young rider’s white jersey, tries to break away from Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader’s yellow jersey, in the 18th stage of the Tour de France, Thursday.

HAUTACAM, France — Barring a crash, Jonas Vingegaard is likely to be wearing the yellow jersey when the Tour de France ends in Paris on Sunday.

Vingegaard responded to a series of attacks from defending champion Tadej Pogačar on Thursday and ultimately dropped his main rival in the last big mountain stage of this year’s race to increase his overall lead to three minutes, 26 seconds.

