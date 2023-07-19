France Cycling Tour de France

Associated Press

Stage winner and overall leader Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard celebrates on the podium after the sixteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an individual time trial over 14 miles on Tuesday with start in Passy and finish in Combloux, France.

COMBLOUX, France — Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard may have time-trialed his way to a second straight Tour de France victory.

A sensational time trial from Vingegaard on Tuesday saw the overall leader extend his advantage over two-time winner Tadej Pogačar to nearly two minutes with just five stages remaining — including Sunday’s largely ceremonial, final procession to Paris.

