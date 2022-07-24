France Cycling Tour de France

Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader’s yellow jersey, hold his daughter Frida as he celebrates on the podium after the twentieth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an individual time trial over 40.7 kilometers (25.3 miles) with start in Lacapelle-Marival and finish in Rocamadour, France,  on Saturday.

ROCAMADOUR, France — Jonas Vingegaard thundered through the last serious test of the Tour de France to increase his overall lead on Saturday and all but guarantee winning cycling’s biggest race.

After three weeks of exhausting racing, the Jumbo-Visma leader dug deep in his reserves to deliver yet another impressive performance in a long time trial in southern France.

