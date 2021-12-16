LITTLEROCK — The Littlerock boys soccer team defeated Eastside 5-0 in a Golden League match at Littlerock High on Wednesday.
Littlerock freshman Adrian Villafranco scored three goals for the Lobos and senior Alex Araiza and freshman Joaquin Garcia both added one goal and two assists apiece.
Villafranco scored the Lobos’ first goal in the sixth minute, on an assist from junior Daniel Trejo, and a second goal in the 21st minute from an assist by freshman Adrian Alvarez, giving the Lobos a 2-0 halftime lead.
Villafranco’s third goal came in the 53rd minute on an assist from senior Jose Solano.
Araiza scored an unassisted goal in the 61st minute and Garcia scored the final goal for Littlerock in the 79th minute on an assist from sophomore Leonel Gutierrez.
Littlerock senior goalie Felipe Ramos had four saves for the shutout for the Lobos.
“Great game by our boys today,” Littlerock coach Gloria Meza said.
Meza credited defenders Anthony Labra, Daniel Trejo, Misael Andrade and Eduardo Hernandez.
Littlerock will host Lancaster on Friday.
Boys Soccer
Palmdale 3,
Lancaster 1
LANCASTER — The Palmdale boys soccer team defeated Lancaster 3-1 in a Golden League match at Lancaster High on Wednesday.
The Falcons broke a 1-1 tie in the first half with a goal in the 41st minute and added a goal in the 75th minute.
Lancaster’s Kyle Willey scored on an assist from Christopher Pena in the 27th minute for the Eagles lone goal after Palmdale had scored in the 22nd minute.
Lancaster goalie Oscar Flores had eight saves.
Lancaster falls to 3-2-1 overall and 2-2-1 in league and will play at Littlerock on Friday.
“We played well for most of the game,” Lancaster coach Lemuel Galvao said. “We need to learn to be more composed when trying to come from behind and stick to what is working. The boys continue to humble me with their effort and heart every game.”
