Wild Kings Hockey

Associated Press

Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) reacts as Los Angeles Kings center Gabriel Vilardi (13) celebrates after scoring during the third period on Tuesday in Los Angeles. 

 Ashley Landis

LOS ANGELES — Gabe Vilardi scored his second consecutive game-winning goal, Jonathan Quick made 21 saves and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Minnesota Wild 1-0 on Tuesday night.

It was a much different game than back in October, when the Kings won 7-6 at Minnesota.

