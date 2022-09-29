APTOPIX Portugal Spain Nations League Soccer

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after missing a scoring chance during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Spain at the Municipal Stadium in Braga, Portugal on Tuesday.

 Luis Vieira

A last chance for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Kylian Mbappé back on the biggest stage of all. Brazil bidding for a record-extending sixth title.

One of the most eagerly anticipated World Cups in memory — as much for off-the-field reasons as those on it — is just around the corner in Qatar and excitement is building after the qualification period was wrapped.

