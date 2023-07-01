Britain Tennis Wimbledon

Associated Press

Venus Williams practices at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Thursday in Wimbledon, England, ahead of the championships, which start on Monday.

 Steven Paston

WIMBLEDON, England — Five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams will begin her 24th appearance at the tournament against 2019 semifinalist Elina Svitolina, while Friday’s draw put two-time titlist Andy Murray up against wild-card entry Ryan Peniston in an all-British first-round matchup.

Williams, who is 43 and has played just five matches this season, and Svitolina, who returned to the tour in April after taking time off to have a baby, both were given wild cards by the All England Club.

