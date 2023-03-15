WBC Baseball Nicaragua Venezuela

Associated Press

Venezuela’s Luis Rengifo (1) is congratulated by his teammates after scoring during the fifth inning of a World Baseball Classic game against Nicaragua. Tuesday, in Miami.

 Marta Lavandier

MIAMI — Eugenio Suárez and Anthony Santander had two hits each as Venezuela beat Nicaragua 4-1 Tuesday and improved to 3-0 in the World Baseball Classic.

Venezuela clinched Pool D and reached the quarterfinals when the Dominican Republic defeated Israel later Tuesday.

