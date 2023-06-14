 Skip to main content
NHL | Stanley Cup Final | Game 5: Golden Knights 9, Panthers 3 | Vegas wins series 4-1

Vegas Strikes Gold

Golden Knights blast Panthers to win first Stanley Cup title

LAS VEGAS — Golden Knights games have always been as flashy as any show on the Las Vegas Strip, the sword-fighting mascot taking the ice before what seems like a legion of players marching out through the mirrored entrance into the roar of the crowd.

If this team was ever going to win the Stanley Cup, it was going to do it with Vegas flash.

