Golden Knights Stars Hockey

Associated Press

The Vegas Golden Knights’ Alex Pietrangelo (second from right) celebrates his goal against the Dallas Stars with Nicolas Roy (10), Ivan Barbashev (49) and William Karlsson (71) during the second period of Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup Western Conference Finals on Tuesday in Dallas. The Knights won 4-0.

 LM Otero

DALLAS — The Vegas Golden Knights kept their composure and got the best payback after an ugly hit early against their captain.

They have a 3-0 series lead in the Western Conference Final and are now just one more win away from making it to another Stanley Cup Final.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.