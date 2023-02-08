Ducks Blackhawks Hockey

The Ducks’ Frank Vatrano (left) celebrates his game-winning goal with John Klingberg (3) in overtime against the Chicago Blackhawks, Tuesday, in Chicago. The Ducks won 3-2.

 

CHICAGO — Frank Vatrano scored 2:15 into overtime, and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Tuesday night in a matchup of two of the NHL’s worst teams.

Vatrano got his 12th goal when he beat Petr Mrazek from the left side of the net. Isac Lundestrom set up the game-winner with a cross-ice pass.

