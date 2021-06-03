ACTON — The Vasquez baseball team defeated Mountain View 16-5 in a CIF-Southern Section Division 7 first-round game at Vasquez High on Wednesday.
Vasquez (18-3) is the Heritage League co-champs and the No. 2 seed in the division.
The Mustangs trailed 3-0 entering the bottom of the first, tied the game 5-5 in the bottom of the second and took control with seven runs in the third.
The Mustangs will play the winner of today’s Desert Mirage/Santa Rosa Academy first-round game.
Knight 19, Calvary Chapel 6
PALMDALE — The Knight baseball team defeated Calvary Chapel 19-6 on Wednesday in a CIF-Southern Section Division 6 wild-card game at Knight High.
Knight scored 12 runs in the bottom of the first.
The Hawks will play a first-round game at de Toledo on Friday.
Boys Basketball
Citrus Valley 49, Knight 42
REDLANDS — The Knight boys basketball team lost a CIF-Southern Section Division 3A quarterfinals game at Citrus Valley on Tuesday.
Knight (14-2) were the Golden League champions and the No. 2 seed in the division.
