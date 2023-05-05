Vasquez softball moves on to 2nd round

ACTON — The Vasquez softball team defeated St. Monica Prep 11-1 in five innings in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 playoffs on Thursday at Vasquez High.
The Mustangs (16-12) won the Heritage League title with an 8-0 record.
They move on to host Silverado in the second round on Tuesday.
Silverado defeated San Jacinto Valley Academy 11-1 in five innings on Thursday.
LANCASTER — The Desert Christian softball team’s season came to an end on Thursday with a 19-2, five-inning loss to Maranatha in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 7 playoffs at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park.
Maranatha (16-9) scored eight runs in the first inning and eight runs in the fifth inning.
Sophomore Claire Meza drove in both runs for the Knights (5-10, 4-4 Heritage League) on a two-run double in the second inning. Desert Christian freshman Mikalah Cooper and sophomore Naideen Astorga, who both drew walks, scored the runs.
Sophomore pitcher Madison Madrid had the only other hit for the Knights. She took the loss in the circle.
Desert Christian finished third in the Heritage League this season.
The Knights will be losing just one senior to graduation — Riley Wiser — as the rest of the team consists of a large contingency of sophomores with one junior and two freshmen.
Maranatha moves on to the second round on Tuesday where it will play Mountain View.
Kennedy 10, Quartz Hill 2
QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill softball team lost to Kennedy 10-2 in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 playoffs on Thursday at Quartz Hill High.
The Royals finish the season with an 18-6 record. They won the Golden League title with an undefeated 14-0 record.
Kennedy moves on to face Ramona in the second round on Tuesday.
