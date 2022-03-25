Vasquez softball defeats Desert Christian

LANCASTER — The Vasquez softball team defeated Desert Christian 9-3 in a Heritage League game on Thursday at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park.
Nichole Muro took the win in the circle for the Mustangs (14-3, 4-0 HL), allowing three runs on four hits and one walk with 12 strikeouts. She also hit a double.
Hartley Lundquist led Vasquez at the plate, finishing 4-for-5 with two triples and two runs scored, while Valerie Romero went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Mackenzie Nolind was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
Leannie Lopez hit a double and drove in two runs for the Mustangs, while Brooklyn Berger also had a double and an RBI.
Desert Christian’s Charisma Lineberger was charged with the loss, allowing nine runs, eight earned, on nine hits and six walks with eight strikeouts. She also hit a triple and drove in a run.
Ashley McCommas was 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Knights (2-5-2, 1-2), while Talia Large had a hit and an RBI.
Desert Christian next travels to Frazier Mountain on Monday for a non-league game, while Vasquez plays at Santa Clara in a non-league game today.
Boys Volleyball
Desert Christian 3, Palmdale Aerospace 0
LANCASTER — The Desert Christian boys volleyball team continued to cruise in Heritage League play with a 25-5, 25-17, 25-8 sweep over Palmdale Aerospace Academy on Thursday.
Junior outside hitter Cade Schmidt led the Knights (6-1, 5-0 HL) with 16 kills and two blocks, while senior opposite Kody Del Frate recorded 11 aces on 29 serves and picked up three kills.
Desert Christian freshman setter Colt Schmidt contributed 26 assists, five kills and eight aces on 18 serves, while junior outside Sean Worrell posted three kills and served 10 times.
The Knights and the Griffins (4-4, 2-2) both play in the Monrovia Tournament on Saturday.
Baseball
Quartz Hill 2, Lake Oswego 1
The Quartz Hill baseball team defeated Lake Oswego 2-1 on the final day of the Coach Bob Invitational on Thursday in Arizona.
The Royals (9-6) finished the tournament 2-2 overall.
Logan Reddemann earned the win on the mound for Quartz Hill, allowing one run on four hits and three walks with eight strikeouts in six innings.
He also had the game-winning hit with two outs in the top of the seventh inning.
Chase Mac came in to get the save in the seventh, inducing a 6-4-3 double play to end the game.
Issac Gonzalez hit a double for the Royals, while Beau Parisi, Brady Larsen and Mac also had hits.
Quartz Hill returns to Golden League play at home against Knight on Wednesday.
Marshall 1, Highland 0
The Highland baseball team lost to Marshall (Los Angeles) 1-0 in the eighth inning on Thursday in the final game of the Lions Tournament.
Marshall brought home the winning run on a sacrifice flyout to center field.
Darren Roberts pitched seven scoreless frames for the Bulldogs (11-6), allowing just three hits and striking out seven.
He also led the team at the plate, finishing 2-for-3, and was named to the all-tournament team after finishing 8-for-14 with two triples and nine RBIs.
Shea Lewis, Caleb Montemayor, Jakob Rodriguez and Carter Wood also had hits for Highland, which finished 3-2 in the tournament.
Highland returns to Golden League play at home against Eastside on Wednesday.
