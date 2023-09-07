Vasquez shuts out YULA

LOS ANGELES — The Vasquez girls flag football team defeated Yeshiva University of Los Angeles (YULA) 13-0 on Wednesday in Los Angeles.
The Mustangs (2-0) had a strong start on offense as senior quarterback Brooklyn Berger ran for a 45-yard touchdown to open the scoring. Berger then threw a 5-yard pass to freshman Makenzie Jensen for the extra point to put Vasquez up 7-0.
Senior Hartley Lundquist followed with a 40-yard touchdown pass from Berger to put the Mustangs up 13-0 for good.
The Vasquez defense held strong throughout the game as Lundquist and freshman Daniella Escamilla both had interceptions and Rylee Schmelzer and Jaylynn Thomas both recorded multiple sacks against the YULA quarterback.
“The girls got out to some quick scores in the first half, and then did a good job controlling both time of possessions and field possession in the second half to keep the lead,” Vasquez coach Anthony Salsedo said.
The Mustangs travel to play Quartz Hill on Saturday.
