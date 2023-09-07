 Skip to main content
High School Sports Roundup

Vasquez shuts out YULA

LOS ANGELES — The Vasquez girls flag football team defeated Yeshiva University of Los Angeles (YULA) 13-0 on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

The Mustangs (2-0) had a strong start on offense as senior quarterback Brooklyn Berger ran for a 45-yard touchdown to open the scoring. Berger then threw a 5-yard pass to freshman Makenzie Jensen for the extra point to put Vasquez up 7-0.

