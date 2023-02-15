 Skip to main content
Boys Basketball | CIFSS D5A Quarterfinals | Tarbut V’Torah 60, Vasquez 51

Vasquez’s impressive playoff run ends in quarterfinals

ACTON — The Vasquez boys basketball team’s stellar run in the playoffs came to an end on Tuesday as the Mustangs lost to Tarbut V’Torah 60-51 in the CIF-Southern Section Division 5A quarterfinals.

It was still an impressive run for Vasquez, which finished sixth in the Heritage League and played its best basketball in the playoffs.

