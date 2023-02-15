Vasquez’s impressive playoff run ends in quarterfinals

ACTON — The Vasquez boys basketball team’s stellar run in the playoffs came to an end on Tuesday as the Mustangs lost to Tarbut V’Torah 60-51 in the CIF-Southern Section Division 5A quarterfinals.
It was still an impressive run for Vasquez, which finished sixth in the Heritage League and played its best basketball in the playoffs.
“I’m proud of how we competed,” Vasquez coach Mario Bates said. “And that’s been our motto all the time is just compete. Last year, we went 2-16 with this group, so we’ve made a huge accomplishment, so that’s what it’s about. I just feel bad for the seniors.”
The Mustangs (13-16) held their own against the No. 7-ranked Lions (15-4), trailing by just two after the first and second quarters.
“We try to put 110% every single time we get on that court,” Vasquez senior Brody Villasenor said. “We are definitely proud of this season. I mean, we were the underdogs the whole time in these playoffs.”
They were looking to be down by three after the third quarter, but after missing two free throws, Tarbut V’Torah got the rebound and a putback by Noah Peddie just before the buzzer to head into the fourth quarter with a 45-40 lead.
“We messed up a lot of times on getting the rebounds and stuff,” Vasquez senior Jovi Francisco said. “If we got all the rebounds then, obviously, we could have won. It’s not that their height really made a difference, we always have heart as a team.”
The Mustangs, however, pulled even midway through the final frame. Adrian Abarghoei hit a layup and Jovi Francisco knocked down 1-of-2 free throws followed by a big, crowd-pleasing 3-pointer by Johnny Abarghoei, which pulled Vasquez within one, 47-46.
With 4:09 left in the game, Francisco hit the first of two free throws to tie it at 47.
Unfortunately for the Mustangs, the Lions’ Isaac Joelson knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers, which put Tarbut back up by six, 53-47.
Vasquez converted 2-of-4 free throws to pull within four, 49-53, but Tarbut V’Torah hit 5-of-7 down the stretch to pull ahead by nine.
“We missed too many free throws, a lot of free throws,” Bates said.
The Mustangs went 18-for-32 from the charity stripe, while the Lions finished 12-for-20.
“When you’re right there the whole game and you just can’t finish it, you can’t put it together, it’s always hard,” Villasenor said.
Vasquez played its fast-paced basketball and hands-on approach to defense, running away with several steals during the game.
But, sometimes, the Mustangs’ scoring opportunities didn’t pan out. Down the stretch, they missed several good-look 3-pointers, as they bounced off the rim or went in and out of the hoop.
“We just missed some things,” Bates said. “I mean, we were right there the whole time.”
The players feel like they let one slip away against Tarbut V’Torah, whose size wasn’t that much of a factor.
“We have definitely faced better teams than this, our season before the playoffs definitely set us up for this,” Villasenor said. “But, I guess we couldn’t finish it.”
The key to the Lions’ victory was Joelson and his 3-point shooting. He scored a game-high 33 points with six 3s and was 7-for-12 from the free throw line.
Johnny Abarghoei led the Mustangs with 14 points, going 5-for-11 at the line. He fouled out late in the fourth quarter after being called for a technical for pushing a Tarbut player off of him while they were both on the ground.
“It was tough, because it was just a lot of technical things,” Francisco said. “Us getting in foul trouble or the other one getting a bad call. I feel like we had it just right there and we just couldn’t finish it out. There was a lot of exhaustion that kicked in too.”
Adrian Abarghoei scored 12 points (4-for-6 free throws) and Villasenor scored nine points (7-for-10 free throws). Villasenor also had a block in the fourth quarter.
“(I’m going to miss) just the team,” said Villasenor, who will be attending Cal Lutheran in the fall. “Playing with the little freshmen to hanging out with the seniors. It’s always something I enjoyed and I’m really going to miss it.”
Francisco scored six points, going 2-for-5 at the free throw line, while Carter Gordon scored two points. Senior Adam Frank tipped a shot in the fourth quarter.
Francisco, who is headed to Fresno State this fall, said he is going to miss, “just the people. Everyone coming out to support us and bonding with my bros. … I’m super proud of these guys. I’m happy they’re my teammates.”
The Mustangs are losing five seniors — all of whom are starters.
“We’ll be back to the drawing board again next year,” Bates said. “We’ve got some kids coming up.”
The seniors are hoping for good things to come from the Mustangs.
“I’m just proud of what we did this year,” Villasenor said. “I’m really excited to see what this team becomes. I know we’ve got more players coming in next year and I just can’t wait to see them develop.”
Bates is also thankful for the support the team has gotten in his first two years at the helm.
“I want to thank the community for supporting us,” he said. “They’ve always supported me and everything that we did here, so it was enjoyable.”
