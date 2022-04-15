Vasquez outlasts Oakwood

ACTON — The Vasquez softball team got clutch hits when it needed them Thursday against Oakwood.
The Mustangs got clutch hits early to take a six-run lead, and late to break a tie in a 10-7 Heritage League victory at Vasquez High School.
Vasquez (16-7, 6-0) remains the lone undefeated team in the Heritage League, handing Oakwood (4-2, 3-1) its first loss in league play.
“They showed a lot of grit and heart to work through adversity,” Vasquez coach Nicole Salsedo said. “It was a great team effort. We had one bad inning. We bounced back and responded. I was just happy with how they played and worked together as a team.
“It was just confidence in their ability and their teammates and just kind of picking each other up and knowing the level of ability they have and knowing that they are going to get those hits.”
Vasquez jumped out to an early 5-0 lead.
Vasquez sophomore Tenley Puett hit a three-run home run, her 10th of the season, after sophomore Hartley Lundquist led off the first with a single and sophomore Brooklyn Berger reached on an error.
“I’ve been pretty on it lately,” Puett said. “I struggled in between the season. I had a pretty good start in the beginning and I’m coming back with a pretty good finish. I’m happy with my hitting.
“Honestly, we played pretty well today. We’ve been struggling for the past couple of games, so this was definitely a redemption game. We did pretty good coming back from our past games. Probably mindset. We were down on ourselves too fast and we really picked each other up right now. We were just more of a team this year.”
Puett and Lundquist both finished 3-for-4 at the plate for Vasquez and senior Valerie Romero and junior Haley Rudd both were 2-for-4.
Vasquez sophomore Rylan Doll reached on an error to lead off the second inning, sophomore Mackenzie VanOrnum followed with a single and both scored on a misplayed ball hit by Lundquist.
“Obviously I know where my team can be and where we were,” Lundquist said. “Right now, we’re all mentally and physically not at our own personal best and I know where we can be, so I’m just ready to get there.
“We played a lot better than how we have been playing and I know that we’re just going to keep moving forward from here. I think earlier on, knowing we had lost five seniors last year, we kind of came in knowing we were going to give it our all. We were kind of walking around school with a chip on our shoulder, because we kind of set a record from Vasquez, so we wanted to keep that record going and we did.”
Vasquez is the defending league champion, having finished undefeated in league last season.
The Owls scored one run in the third inning on an error.
The Mustangs answered in the bottom half of the third, as Puett led off with a triple and scored on a single by senior starting pitcher Mackenzie Nolind.
Romero and Rudd followed with singles for Vasquez to load the bases with no outs, but Oakwood would escape the jam, in part due to a line drive to Oakwood pitcher junior Calista Lee to start a double play.
Vasquez extended its lead back to six runs with a lone run in the fourth, as Lundquist led off with an infield single and scored on a one-out single by Puett.
“We just had to trust each other that we would have our backs and that we’d be there for each other,” said Puett, a second-year varsity player. “That’s why we pulled through, we knew we would be there for each other.
“Right now, honestly, keep doing what we were doing in this game. Just having each other’s backs and having a good mindset, especially in the batter’s box and knowing what you want to do and thinking ‘I’m going to hit the ball’ instead of ‘I hope I don’t strike out.’”
Oakwood tied the game with six runs in the top of the fifth on four hits and three errors, as the first nine batters in the inning reached safety. Oakwood senior Alex Wexler and sophomore Nora Jacobs both hit RBI singles and sophomore Roxanna Cazares hit a two-run single.
“We had a really big win at the beginning of the season,” said Salsedo, who is in her fourth-year as head coach. “We had an extra-inning win against West Ranch, which is a pretty tough opponent. We’ve been playing some higher division teams than us, just to get prepared for playoffs. Knowing what they can do as a team and just having confidence in what they can do.”
Lundquist said playing the higher division teams, the Mustangs were in Division 6 last season, gives them confidence.
“We’ve been down before in games against Division 1 schools and we’ve been able to fight back, so we knew we had it in us,” Lundquist said.
Doll and VanOrnum hit back-to-back, one-out singles in the bottom of the fifth, both advanced on a sacrifice bunt by senior Hannah Weaver and both scored on a double by Lundquist.
“I knew I just had to make contact, solid contact,” Lundquist said. “I didn’t need a good hit. I needed contact.
“At the beginning of the season I was doing really good and then I kind of went through a little bit of a rough patch. I think this game is going to help me get back into it.”
The Mustangs added an insurance run in the sixth, as Romero hit a two-out double and scored on a single by Rudd.
Nolind retired the side in order in the seventh, including striking out the final batter of the game, her fourth strikeout. Nolind allowed one base runner in the final two innings.
Nolind, who appeared to injure her leg pitching in the second inning, continued on to finish the game, but was noticeably affected.
The Vasquez softball team was missing three starters due to injuries for the game: the pitcher, catcher and center fielder.
“We’re hoping for a return after Spring Break,” Salsedo said. “We have a week off, so we’re hoping that everyone is healed up and ready to go for the last couple of games in the season going into the playoffs.
“We’ve been battling a lot of injuries this year. It’s just throughout the season, we’ve had a couple of girls go down here and there. This was definitely the most at any one time. We’ve just been working through it.”
Lundquist, a second-year varsity player, was one of the Vasquez players to change positions due to injuries.
“I’m normally shortstop, but luckily enough we have girls that are able to move positions,” Lundquist said. “I’ve been catching my whole life. Last year they threw me at short and said ‘Hey, let’s give this a shot.’ I fell in love with it, but catcher has always been my thing. I love it.
“We’re not used to having some of those players in some of those positions, so for us we’re just hoping our girls will back them up in the end.”
Vasquez will host Golden Valley on April 25, the first of four games in the final week for the Mustangs, two of which are league games, including playing at Oakwood on the final day of the regular season on April 29.
“It’s pretty great for us,” Puett said of remaining undefeated in league. “League champs would be great and I have a good feeling about keeping our lead going. We have a really good group of girls this year.”
