Vasquez girls soccer wins non-league game

The Vasquez girls soccer team defeated Palmdale Academy Charter 5-0 on Monday in a non-league game.
Brooklyn Berger scored a hat trick for the Mustangs (9-1) adding an assist to her three goals.
Vasquez’s Ally Blaha recorded one goal and one assist, while Charlotte Sanchez assisted on two goals and Mackenzie Van Ornum and Mariana Farias added one assist apiece.
Vasquez goalkeeper Presley Anenberg saved two shots to earn the shutout victory.
The Mustangs are 2-0 in the Heritage League and return to league play on Thursday against Desert Christian.
The Paraclete boys basketball team won its 13th straight game with a 60-46 victory over Agoura on Saturday in the Grant Showcase.
The Spirits (19-1) are ranked No. 1 in the CIF-Southern Section Division 3AA poll released on Monday, while Agoura is ranked No. 11 in Division 2A.
Paraclete had back-to-back long drives on Friday and Saturday and picked up victories both days.
“I’m just really proud of their mental toughness and their commitment to doing things the right way,” Paraclete coach Newton Chelette said.
Donovan Ware scored a team-high 28 points with six 3-pointers for the Spirits and was named the team’s Tom’s Family Restaurant Player of the Game for his efforts.
Paraclete’s DJ Phillips scored 11 points, Mister Burnside followed with 10, Devon Marshall put in seven and Titus Morris and Ryan Brown scored two points apiece.
The Spirits are 2-0 in the Camino Real League and return to league play on Wednesday when they host Bishop Amat.
