Vasquez falls to Riverside Prep in fourth quarter

ACTON — Vasquez running back Christopher Durando probably explained it best following his team’s game against Riverside Prep.
“Football is a game of momentum,” the senior said. “Once they got those two big plays, kids put their heads down thinking the game was over.”
It was two big plays in the fourth quarter by the visiting Silver Knights with the score tied 6-6, that helped Riverside Prep defeat Vasquez, 24-12, Friday night at Vasquez High School.
“We came to play all four quarters,” Durando said. “But it’s hard since this is only our third game. We haven’t got in a rhythm yet. Tonight, we played pretty good with what we have, and I’m pleased with our effort.”
For three quarters the Mustangs and Silver Knights traded each other’s best punches, but Riverside Prep finally broke through in the fourth quarter.
The Silver Knights (3-4, 2-0) took over the ball on their own 28-yard line. Shakir Collins’ first carry of the game went for four yards. On Collins’ second carry he scampered 68 yards up his own sideline for the go-ahead score, 12-6.
On the ensuing kickoff, Riverside Prep recovered the onside kick on the Mustangs’ 44-yard line. On the first play, Collins rumbled up the middle for six yards. On the next play, Elijah Young scored from 38 yards out and in the span just over a minute, Vasquez (0-3, 0-2) trailed 18-6.
“We played three quarters of football. We’re beat up pretty bad physically, and we’re trying people in new positions,” Vasquez head coach George Esquer said. “The kids played hard; they gave it their all. We definitely came to play; we just came up short. We had some mistakes out there, but this is only our third game.”
Durando scored both touchdowns for the Mustangs on runs of 24 and seven yards. He finished the game with 124 yards on 23 carries.
After the Silver Knights opted to go for a first down on fourth down in their own territory, the gamble failed as Vasquez stopped them and took over on Riverside Prep’s 35-yard line. Two plays later, Durando scored from 24 yards out, giving the Mustangs a 6-0 lead with 9:18 remaining in the first quarter.
“We fought good in the first half. When they scored on that long run, it seemed like we had a letdown,” Vasquez quarterback Gabriel Aguilar said. “I’m happy with the way we performed after we picked our heads up. We played better than we did the past two games. We definitely have room for improvement.”
Aguilar finished the game 2-of-5 for 54 yards. He also carried the ball seven times for 29 yards.
“Gabriel (Aguilar) has really matured and turned out to be an excellent senior quarterback for us,” Esquer said.
The Mustangs made the game respectable late in the fourth quarter with an impressive drive that resulted in Durando’s second touchdown of the game, a 7-yarder, with 1:12 remaining in the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.