Vasquez falls in wild card

ACTON — The Vasquez girls basketball team had a historic season, despite not having much basketball experience.
The Mustangs had their winningest season in program history, but their lack of experience showed in a rare playoff appearance on Tuesday night.
Vasquez fell behind San Gabriel Academy in the first quarter and was not able to make up the deficit, as the Eagles pulled away for a 47-31 victory in a CIF-Southern Section Division 5A wild-card game at Vasquez High School.
“I know that we could have pushed harder,” Vasquez junior Hartley Lundquist said. “There’s always that fourth quarter where we always happen to push harder. That wasn’t our best game, but we had the right mentality and the right mindset throughout.”
Vasquez was outscored 14-6 in the first quarter and 10-2 in the second quarter, as San Gabriel Academy took a 24-8 lead at halftime and a 40-16 lead going into the fourth quarter.
“I had to breakdown what they did good, not what they did bad,” Vasquez coach E.J. Thomas said. “They have four seniors on their team. I told these girls that we only have one senior, lack of experience, but if we had played four quarters of the way we played the fourth quarter, we would have had a chance to win that game. Kudos to them. Their coach had them prepared. I think I could have done a better job preparing my girls, with the lack of experience, but that’s no excuse. Kudos to them and good luck to them.”
Vasquez turned the ball over its first three possessions of the game and struggled against the Eagles’ pressure defense.
“Just the defensive mindset that went into the game, thinking our defense is going to lead to our offense,” San Gabriel Academy second-year coach John Leggett said. “My girls work really hard, so we just have the mindset of if we pressure the basketball, good things will happen offensively. That’s kind of our MO. Pressure. Pressure. Pressure.”
San Gabriel Academy went on a 15-0 run until Vasquez made its first basket in the second quarter, a layup by senior Haley Rudd with 51 seconds remaining to cut the Eagles’ lead to 23-8.
“I feel we could have put ourselves out there a little bit more in the beginning,” Rudd said.
Rudd, the lone senior of the team, was playing her second season of basketball, losing her sophomore and junior year to COVID. Rudd said the Mustangs lost every game her freshman year.
“A really big improvement,” Rudd said. “I was really grateful I was able to play this year. It was honestly amazing.”
The Mustangs finished the season 12-8 overall and 10-3 and third in the Heritage League. It is the first time the Vasquez girls basketball team has reached double digit victories.
“This is not too bad at all,” E.J. Thomas said of the season.
Lundquist said she last played basketball in the seventh grade and joined the team late because of softball, which is her primary sport.
“I’m glad I was able to come back,” Lundquist said. “We made history this year. Overall, I’m extremely proud of us girls. Extremely proud.”
Besides a lack of experienced players, the Mustangs also got a late start in preparing for the season, as first-year coach E.J. Thomas was hired shortly before the beginning of the season.
“I didn’t have any training camp, because I was hired in October, near the start of the season,” Vasquez coach E.J. Thomas said. “Caught me off guard, because I was actually going to come here and be a parent, just be a fan. They asked me to go through the background check and all that and they hired me. I was grateful and honored to take the job. It’s been an exciting season for me. I have years of experience coaching in middle school, with the high school level it’s a tad different. They’re more poised at this level, more mature. The game is faster.
“I learned a lot from these girls. They come from different backgrounds. There’s a lot of softball players. There’s a few volleyball players. I put this team together. No basketball experience. I think that they played a pretty good season, as far as our record.”
Thomas said his daughter, freshman JayLynn Thomas, had the most basketball experience on the team.
“I think we played pretty well,” JayLynn Thomas said. “I think we need to step it up. I think we should play all four quarters, but we did good.”
Vasquez outscored San Gabriel Academy 15-7 in the fourth quarter, as Lundquist hit three 3-pointers, finishing with a team-high nine points.
Rudd had eight points, JayLynn Thomas and freshman Rylee Larson both had six points apiece and junior Desiree Malone had two points.
San Gabriel Academy senior Jalessa De Leon, one of four seniors on her team, scored a game-high 20 points, 10 in the third quarter. Seven different San Gabriel Academy players scored.
San Gabriel Academy, the third-place team from the Academy League, will play at Agape League champion Lucerne Valley (21-7) in a first-round game on Thursday.
