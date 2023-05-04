ACTON — The Vasquez baseball team lost its CIF-Southern Section Division 6 wild-card game 8-5 to Paramount on Wednesday at Vasquez High School.
Paramount jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning and added a run in the second to take a 5-0 lead.
But the Mustangs (12-8-1) scored two runs in the third and tied the game at 5 with three runs in the fourth.
Paramount, however, added two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh to take the victory. They will play at Loara on Friday in the first round of the playoffs.
Landon McGriff and Luke Real had the only two hits for the Mustangs. McGriff finished 1-for-4 with a run, while Real was 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Brandon Vasquez and Mason McConnell each had an RBI and a run for the Mustangs, while Max Schneider added an RBI.
Schneider also got the start, but allowed five runs, one earned, on two hits, two walks and a hit batter and struck out three in 1.2 innings.
Real pitched 5.1 innings of relief, allowing three runs, two earned, on seven hits and one walk with four strikeouts.
The Mustangs took third place in the Heritage League this season and are losing just three seniors — McConnell, Blake Galbreath and Cameron Mendez.
Baseball Score
CIF-Southern Section Division 7 Wild Card
— Littlerock 5, AAE 2
Boys Tennis Scores
CIF-Southern Section Division 4 First Round
— El Segundo 17, Lancaster 1
CIF-Southern Section Division 5 Wild Card (Tuesday)
— Barstow 14, Knight 4
Softball Scores (Tuesday)
CIF-Southern Section Division 5 Wild Card
— Paramount 4, Lancaster 1
— Bellflower 7, Knight 3
