The Dodgers’ Miguel Vargas watches his tiebreaking, two-run single during the sixth inning of the team’s game against the San Diego Padres, Thursday, in San Diego. The Dodgers won 5-2.

SAN DIEGO — Miguel Vargas is making a push to be included on the Los Angeles Dodgers' postseason roster — if manager Dave Roberts can find a spot for him.

The rookie outfielder hit a tiebreaking, two-run single with the bases loaded in the sixth inning and the NL West champion Dodgers beat San Diego 5-2 on Thursday night to slow the Padres' playoff push.

