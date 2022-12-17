WCup France Soccer

Associated Press

France’s Eduardo Camavinga juggles the ball during a training session, Friday, at the Jassim Bin Hamad stadium in Doha, Qatar. France will play Argentina in the World Cup Final soccer match on Sunday.

 

 Petr David Josek

DOHA, Qatar — Raphael Varane and Ibrahima Konaté were among five France players who missed training on Friday, two days before the World Cup final against Argentina.

The two center backs have reportedly become the latest members of the France squad to be affected by a virus, according to French media.

